    WATCH: Teenage pupils deliver incredible speeches in national competition

    Kate Parker
    4th July 2017 at 15:39
    Fifteen students from across the UK gave inspirational, personal and thought-provoking speeches, but only one could be named 'Speak Out' Challenge! grand champion...

    At 16 years old, not many of us would have the confidence to deliver a passionate, entertaining and inspirational speech in front of a thousand peers, parents and esteemed judges.

    Yet 15 pupils, from across the UK, gathered at the prestigious Cambridge Theatre in London to do just that.  

    The brave teenagers were competing in Jack Petchey’s “Speak Out” Challenge!, in which they had to give a three-minute speech on any chosen topic for a chance to win a prize worth £5,000.

    Tasked with the incredibly difficult job of judging the competition was a panel from the stage, screen and education. 

    Tes' editor, Ann Mroz, was joined by actor Una Stubbs; the Today programme's Sarah Sands; television, radio and YouTube presenter Luke Franks; and author Sarah Crossan. Also on the panel were Fanbytes' CEO Tim Armoo; the English Speaking Board's chief executive, Tina Renshaw; and current "Speak Out" Challenge! champion, Ajaye McDonald.

    Brexit banter

    After much deliberation, Macsen Brown, from Queen's Park Community School, was named “Speak Out” Challenge! grand champion 2017. 

    His brilliantly witty and educational talk on Brexit and politics impressed and entertained the judges. 

    "You know what you're getting with Theresa May: when she promises us that we don't need a general election – you know there's going to be a general election," he said in his speech, entitled "Where Did We Go Wrong?"

     

     

    Taking second place was Antonia Antrobus-Higgins for her eye-opening speech on black hair.

    In her talk entitled ''Good Hair', she said: "Advanced haircare – the next time you say black hair isn't good, I'll agree with you. Because black hair is not good. It's great."

    Former anorexic Rosie Gospage came in third with her honest and passionate reflection on her eating disorder. 

    "Life is so much more important than having a thigh gap, a flat stomach or some pointy jawline. My message is: life is worth living," said Rosie in "Who Are You Calling Fat?".

    And fourth was Frankie-Jo McLean with a heart-wrenching account of being a child in foster care.

    "For most of my life, I had been treated so badly by people who were my blood, and who claimed to love and care for me," she said. With her talk "A Simple Act of Magic", she wanted to demolish the saying "blood runs thicker than water". 

     

    Ann Mroz said: "The standard was just incredible, and all the talks were absolutely stunning."

    "The platform and opportunity that Jack Petchey's 'Speak Out' Challenge! gives teenagers is wonderful – I wish I had had the confidence to stand up like that at 15 or 16," she added.

