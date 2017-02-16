    'We need to give young children the freedom to step out of their pink and blue boxes'

    Kate Parker
    16th February 2017 at 16:25
    Mental health and well being
    Teachers have taken to Twitter to highlight the importance of breaking down gender stereotyping in early years

    Early years teachers are the first guiding hand a child has in education. They’re in the unique, and rather special, position to witness children as they first begin to understand who they are.

    Part of that development includes choice: choosing what to play with, how to dress and what colour to favour on any particular day. 

    In this area, gender stereotyping remains a powerful influence – a recent study revealed it begins as early as 4. Just 20 per cent of four- to six-year-old girls surveyed chose a pilot as a potential profession, while only 37 per cent of boys chose cabin crew.

    The influence of stereotyping

    Early years teachers took to Twitter last night to discuss the impact of the gender divide, and share their classroom experiences. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Comments

