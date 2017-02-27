    Welsh education getting better – but teachers need more help

    Henry Hepburn
    28th February 2017 at 09:04
    Business managers and support staff will be crucial to successful reform of schools

    Welsh education is on the right road despite past damning assessments – but reform will fail unless teachers get more help from other staff, according to a major report from the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development).

    School improvement in Wales has moved away from “piecemeal and short-term policy” towards a “long-term vision”, said OECD education skills director Andreas Schleicher.

    But the report notes Wales' poor performance in the Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) tests of 15-year-olds – in 2009 it did significantly worse than average and the most recent results in December, showed the principality remains below average for science, reading and maths.

    Despite some positive signs, the OECD still sees “a risk of the journey becoming piecemeal, not reaching its objectives”. Teachers at all levels will be crucial to success, the OECD says, but stresses that they cannot do it on their own.

    Wales is advised, for example, to promote the use of “highly-skilled business managers for schools”, which would “reduce the administrative burden on school leaders” – a particular problem in primaries – and ensure staff can “absorb the new curriculum”.

    The report, entitled The Welsh Education Reform Journey, notes that the current “unsatisfactory situation discourages teachers from pursuing headship positions and has contributed to recruitment challenges”, although several schools and local authorities have already recruited business managers or administrators.

    The OECD also finds concerns about the qualifications, standard and “uncertain working conditions” of support staff, some of whom are directly responsible for supporting students with special educational needs.

    Wales’ school funding model includes myriad grants, which subject schools to “excessive bureaucracy” and “failed to provide schools with the stable funding to respond to students’ special education needs in a sustainable way”.

    The OECD visited Wales in November after being invited by education secretary Kirsty Williams to examine progress on educational reform. She welcomed the finding that there was commitment to improving teaching and learning “visible at all levels of the education system”.

    Ms Williams said: “We are already taking action on many of [the OECD] recommendations, from creating a new national academy for leadership, transforming initial teacher education, launching new professional standards, and introducing a national approach to professional learning.

    “Our job is to continue our national mission of education reform focused on driving up standards and helping every learner in Wales, whatever their background, fulfil their potential.”

    A recent report by the Sutton Trust found that, of all the UK nations, Wales was doing particularly poorly in helping bright pupils from deprived backgrounds to get the most out of education.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Poor, bright pupils lag behind richer classmates by almost three years

    9th February 2017 at 00:03

    Stop complaining about the ‘injustices’ of Pisa

    27th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Gove slams Scotland's 'dumbed-down' school system

    20th January 2017 at 15:59

    Pisa: UK and England see performance drop in maths and reading, but climb rankings in science

    6th December 2016 at 10:15

    Most read

    1. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    2. 'How an alternative to written feedback helped me to get my life back'
    3. 'Perhaps Justine Greening will read this article and think, like me, tha...
    4. 'What should be an empowering, uplifting profession has become a prison ...
    5. School spending set for biggest fall in 30 years
    6. Does teaching have a literacy problem?
    7. Teachers work a 54-hour week, DfE survey finds
    8. 'Romanticising all pupils as being delightful feels like "La-La Land" – ...
    9. 'The independence of independent schools is under attack – don’t underes...
    10. 'Ofsted needs to realise that schools in poor areas can't just be judged...

    Breaking news

    sre, sex and relationships education, sre, personal, social and health education, government, sexual health, consent, sexting, pornography

    Sex and relationships education to be compulsory in all schools

    28th February 2017 at 11:53
    MAT

    Restrict academy chain expansion, ministers warned

    28th February 2017 at 00:31
    MAT report

    Multi-academy trusts: seven concerns raised by MPs

    28th February 2017 at 00:31
    science, technology, engineering, mathematics, maths, stem, careers, apprenticeships, university technology colleges, utcs, academic subjects, technical education

    Schools don't understand the skills employers need, Stem workers say

    28th February 2017 at 00:02
    Sugar Tax

    Schools to receive £415m from sugar tax to encourage healthier lifestyles

    28th February 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today