What's your favourite children's book? Twitter teachers debate

Ah, nostalgia. There is little that sparks off a conversation between strangers quite as effectively as harking back to shared childhood memories.

There is the inevitable ice-breaker of children’s television. Or, in the case of a newly trending hashtag on Twitter, beloved children’s books.

Simon Smith, headteacher of East Whitby Academy in North Yorkshire, began it all, with a call to Twitter users to tweet their favourite children’s books under the hashtag #favechildrenslit:

#favechildrenslit today is the day. Let's celebrate the brilliance of children's books. Please retweet and share your favourites. pic.twitter.com/lDRt0vogBt — Fave Children's Lit (@fave_kid_lit) 1 August 2017

Immediately, Twitter users – most of them teachers – were volunteering the obvious choices:

This pretty much sums it up. #favechildrenslit pic.twitter.com/e25FFZvJVd — Amy Andrews (@AmyJAndrews) 1 August 2017

Fair to say I was a pretty keen on these. #famousfive #favechildrenslit pic.twitter.com/tVRxKoblwG — Me on the Hill (@cbradbee) 1 August 2017

And then there were the equally obvious – but more parent-pleasingly literary – choices:

My #favechildrenslit

1. Treasure Island

2. Watership Down

3. The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe — Stefan Livesey (@StefanLivesey) 1 August 2017

As quickly became clear, books can be loved not merely in the abstract – words on a page, any page – but also in very specific, well-thumbed editions:

#favechildrenslit has to be The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark #memories pic.twitter.com/PhLxn5mwSK — waseem wazaldinho (@hudDESIfield) 1 August 2017

After all, for teachers of a certain vintage, nothing says “Edwardian classic” quite like a 1980s cover design:

#favechildrenslit Got to add a No.11. It would be *tragical* to forget Anne Shirley, and her "scope for the imagination?". A Kindred spirit! pic.twitter.com/igXufF0xa9 — James Mayhew (@mayhewjames) 1 August 2017

But books have sentimental value not only because of when and where we read them, but also because they may have been read before by people we love:

Something old: the copy of Little Women at the bottom was my mum's; she got it for Christmas in 1958. #favechildrenslit pic.twitter.com/AHJdtL9rjC — Katharine Corr (@katharinecorr) 1 August 2017

In fact, with so much influencing their choices, many teachers found there was no shortage of books about which to wax lyrical: one tweeted 11 entries in her list of top-10 books. Instead, they were faced with another problem:

How are we supposed to choose just ONE?! #favechildrenslit pic.twitter.com/py6FLKgvcF — Fingley World (@FingleyWorld) 1 August 2017

