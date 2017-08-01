Register
    What's your favourite children's book? Twitter teachers debate

    Adi Bloom
    1st August 2017 at 14:42
    Is it Harry Potter? Or something by Roald Dahl? Or perhaps an old classic. Teachers are finding plenty of scope for discussion

    Ah, nostalgia. There is little that sparks off a conversation between strangers quite as effectively as harking back to shared childhood memories.

    There is the inevitable ice-breaker of children’s television. Or, in the case of a newly trending hashtag on Twitter, beloved children’s books.

    Simon Smith, headteacher of East Whitby Academy in North Yorkshire, began it all, with a call to Twitter users to tweet their favourite children’s books under the hashtag #favechildrenslit:

     

     

    Immediately, Twitter users – most of them teachers – were volunteering the obvious choices:  

     

     

     

    And then there were the equally obvious – but more parent-pleasingly literary – choices:

     

     

    As quickly became clear, books can be loved not merely in the abstract – words on a page, any page – but also in very specific, well-thumbed editions:

     

     

    After all, for teachers of a certain vintage, nothing says “Edwardian classic” quite like a 1980s cover design:

     

     

    But books have sentimental value not only because of when and where we read them, but also because they may have been read before by people we love:

     

     

    In fact, with so much influencing their choices, many teachers found there was no shortage of books about which to wax lyrical: one tweeted 11 entries in her list of top-10 books. Instead, they were faced with another problem:

     

     

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

