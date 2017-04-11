Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Why parents who try to help with maths homework might not be doing any good

    Martin George
    11th April 2017 at 16:00
    Research has questioned the value of parents helping children with their maths homework at the age they enter high school.
    Parents often don't have a positive influence on adolescents' homework because they don't understand it, study shows

    Parents who try to help younger adolescents with maths homework may not be helping them – because they don't understand the subject properly themselves, research suggests.

    Academics at American and Chinese universities who analysed three decades of research about the link between the homework carried out by pupils and their achievement in maths and science found that there was “an overall small and positive relationship”.

    However, using American terminology, they found that the association was stronger for elementary and high-school students than for those in middle school.

    The research paper says: “One likely explanation is related to parental involvement in homework at the elementary and middle-school levels.

    "Parents have greater mastery of the subject matter covered in the elementary grades. Thus... elementary students may benefit from parental involvement with homework, whereas middle school students generally may not benefit from parent involvement in homework.”

    'A difficult time for students'

    Other possible explanations include the fact that maths homework for younger children tends to be shorter and more frequent, which research has found may be more effective for this age group than fewer but longer assignments.

    They also note that the transition to middle school is “an especially difficult period for many students”, who tend to experience a decline in motivation, competence beliefs and academic performance, according to previous research.

    The paper, "Homework and students' achievement in math and science: a 30-year meta-analysis, 1986-2015", was written by academics from Bohai University and the University of Macau in China, and Mississippi State University in the US, and published in the Educational Research Review.

    It also finds that the effort pupils put into their homework is more influential in predicting their academic achievement than the time they spend on it.

    The study cites research which shows that “weaker students tend to take longer to complete homework assignments, and spending a longer time on assignments may imply an inefficient or unmotivated working style”.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    New maths GCSE 'causes drop in A-level applications'

    5th April 2017 at 12:26

    We need to stop saying 'I'm crap at maths' like it's a badge of honour, says Rachel Riley

    5th April 2017 at 12:03

    Maths teachers 'demoralised' as their subject slides in popularity

    17th March 2017 at 06:03

    Sats-style maths exam for university applicants 'could help post-Brexit Britain compete'

    21st February 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. Sadly, we seem to have lost the plot on writing…
    2. 'Our school ethos is now based on cost-cutting': Teachers reveal the tru...
    3. Don't blame teachers for fluctuations in school exam results, say resear...
    4. Four ways to assess whether you have been a decent mentor so far
    5. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    6. Andrew Lloyd Webber calls for more pressure on schools to teach the arts
    7. 'The dedication of teaching assistants is the foundation for most good t...
    8. Four steps to more effective joint planning between TAs and teachers
    9. 'Teachers see the problems with the system, but increased accountability...
    10. 'Why it makes perfect sense to allow teenagers a lie-in and a later star...

    Breaking news

    Julius Weinberg is the new chair of Ofsted.

    Former university VC appointed Ofsted's next chair

    11th April 2017 at 15:17
    Maths lesson

    Teaching maths in the morning improves results

    11th April 2017 at 13:46
    Union

    Teacher duties ‘more challenging than ever’: staff must combat hate crime, breast ironing and honour-based abuse

    11th April 2017 at 13:30
    Students on school-led training course are more likely to become teachers.

    Increase in school-based trainee teachers 'could ease recruitment crisis'

    11th April 2017 at 00:04
    School cuts

    ‘We’ve cut to the bone’ – teachers speak out over school funding

    10th April 2017 at 17:32

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today