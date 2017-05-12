Register
    Wilshaw to publish book on his career as 'the Dirty Harry of education'

    Eleanor Busby
    12th May 2017 at 17:33
    Former Ofsted chief likens himself to Clint Eastwood's tough-talking, no-nonsense cop

    Former Ofsted chief inspector Sir Michael Wilshaw is publishing a book about the lessons learned from his career as education's "Dirty Harry".

    Co-written with Sunday Times journalist Sian Griffiths, the book is set to cover his career as a headteacher in London and at Ofsted, the Bookseller reports.  

    Sir Michael, former head of Mossbourne Community Academy, had likened his school leadership style to Dirty Harry – Clint Eastwood's tough-talking, no-nonsense cop.

    Booked in for September

    And the name of the book – provisionally titled Wilshaw’s Way: Lessons from the Dirty Harry of Education – is a nod to the moniker that stuck during Sir Michael’s five years at Ofsted.

    Sir Michael lived up to that reputation this week in an exclusive interview with Tes where he blamed "charlatan headteachers" from comprehensives for the emergence of plans to increase selection.

    The book about Sir Michael’s career – which is likely to include stories about his time working with former education secretary, Michael Gove – is due to be published by John Catt Educational in September.

    Alex Sharrattmanaging director at John Catt Educational, told the Bookseller: “[Sir Michael Wilshaw] was often controversial and never afraid to say what he thought – and this first book is certain to cause more waves when published in the autumn.”

    On his last day at Ofsted, Sir Michael read Clint Eastwood's famous "Do you feel lucky, punk?" monologue live on national radio. 

    During the interview, Sir Michael suggested that he may regret his original remarks about Dirty Harry – but it now seems his new book will prolong their impact.

    Comments

