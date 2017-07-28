Worst-funded councils give cautious welcome to government school funding pledge

The F40 group representing the worst-funded local authorities has given a cautious welcome to the government’s commitment to divert more money to schools and pursue funding reform.

Education secretary Justine Greening last week announced £1.3 billion of additional funding for schools, allocated from existing Department for Education resources.

She also pledged the government would continue its plans to introduce a national funding formula (NFF) – a longstanding aim of the F40 group – and boosted lower funded schools with a pledge that each secondary would receive a minimum of £4,800 per pupil.

Following a meeting with representatives of the Department for Education, the F40 group today welcomed the extra money for schools, but expressed frustration that details of the funding formula will not be announced until September.

In March, the group raised concerns about the NFF proposals that were announced last December, claiming they gave too much money for disadvantaged pupils, and risked "replacing one unfairness with another".

Ivan Ould, chairman of the F40, today said: “We welcome the additional cash that is being reallocated within the education budget to help finance our schools. We also welcome the pledge that secondary schools will receive at least £4,800 per pupil by 2019-20.”

He added: “It is a little frustrating that the government has delayed an announcement on the important details of their proposed fair funding formula until September as local authorities and schools need to know the details of the national funding formula now. This delay could create additional planning difficulties for them.

“There are areas that have yet to be clarified, such as exactly how the extra investment in core school services will be used and whether the percentage balance of allocation between basic per pupil funding and disadvantage will be adjusted, as requested by F40 in its response to the consultation.”

