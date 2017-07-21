Register
    'You're a hero in my eyes, and I'll miss you' – the letters pupils write to their teachers

    Kate Parker
    21st July 2017 at 11:36
    Teachers have been sharing their highlights of the past school year on Twitter with the hashtag #MagicMoment, and the letters they have uploaded are really special

    Finally! The last day of term before the six-week holidays. Teachers are knackered, pupils are knackered (at Tes, we’re a bit knackered) after the 2016-17 school year.

    It’s been a chaotic, confusing and stressful year for everyone. But, as every teacher knows, there may be low points, but there are also incredible highs. And it’s these golden moments in the school day that make the job so worth it.

    We think you lot deserve a treat after this year – on Monday we launched a competition asking all school staff to share their #MagicMoment for a chance to win a spa break experience for two.

    And the moments didn’t disappoint: they’re heart-warming, funny and inspirational.

    'Happy tears'

    The children's letters – written in adorable, sometimes almost unintelligible, scrawl – are particularly special.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    There’s still time to share your #MagicMoment of the school year with us – you’ve got until 11.59pm tonight. All T&Cs can be found here

