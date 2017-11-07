Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'You've accepted an offer for teacher training' - even if you didn't apply, Ucas says

    Helen Ward
    7th November 2017 at 17:50
    Ucas says sorry to students after mass email confusion

    Every sixth-former who has applied to study at university next year was today congratulated by Ucas for accepting a place on a teacher-training programme – regardless of the course they hope to study.

    Ucas sent the message to more than 61,000 applicants to non-teaching undergraduate courses, before apologising after the error was discovered, and emailing an apology shortly afterwards.

    This was not before students shared their experiences on social media.

    The Ucas social media team was able to allay some fears, and wish students' good luck with whatever course they had chosen.

     




     

    Applicants have been assured that their original applications have not been affected in any way.

    Helen Thorne, director of external relations at Ucas, said: “This morning, we sent out an email to university applicants in error advising them that they’d accepted an offer for teacher training. The mistake was picked up quickly by our customer experience and marketing team and an email apology was sent out to all those affected shortly after.

    “We would like to reassure university applicants that their applications have not been affected in any way by this. Anyone who was sent this message who has not applied to become a teacher should simply ignore it.”

    The deadline for any applications to study medicine, dentistry or veterinary science at any university or to study at Oxford or Cambridge universities was 15 October 2017.

    The deadline for most other applications is 15 January 2018.

    Comments

    Most read

    1. Why we banned maths worksheets
    2. Teaching 'one of the hardest jobs in the country', says comedian
    3. 'In 2017, not one of my sixth-formers took A levels. It was the best dec...
    4. Exclusive: Top-earning academy bosses revealed
    5. Children not learning about Humpty Dumpty, chief inspector says
    6. Teachers deserve immediate 5% pay rise, unions say
    7. Ode to the geography teacher: 'Time to make our voices heard'
    8. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    9. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    10. Class sizes of over 100 revealed in secondary schools

    Breaking news

    The DfE has refused to publish a report about the failed Collective Spirit free school in Oldham.

    DfE refuses to publish report about failed free school Collective Spirit

    7th November 2017 at 17:46
    Prince Andrew

    UTCs provide more 'useful' knowledge than other schools, says Duke of York

    7th November 2017 at 16:21
    Standards

    DfE set to 'get tough' on failing independent schools

    7th November 2017 at 15:37
    maladministration report, sta, quashed, sats

    Sats: Fewer schools have results quashed

    7th November 2017 at 15:01

    Exclusive: Former academy trustee’s firm billed more than £6m in ‘related-party’ payments

    7th November 2017 at 14:31

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now