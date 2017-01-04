In 2017, education needs to make its own luck

So here it is, 2017. I am sure that I am not the only one who is ready to welcome the new year with open arms, feeling that surely, things are bound to get better. For many, the last year was a tough one, marred with political turmoil, anxiety and instability that filtered down into not only many people’s feeling of identity, but also into personal relationships and the atmosphere of our education institutions.

In terms of education, it was not easy, either, with teachers spending much of 2016 venting at the Scottish Qualifications Authority’s perceived failings. There was also the matter of the debate around national testing and the persisting attainment gap that the sector is meant to help close. And just as the year was nearly over, schools, as well as the Scottish government, were hit by more criticism as a disappointing set of Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) results were published.

In colleges, a tough financial climate, increasing demands on the sector from government, along with strained relationships between the unions and college management were adding to the demands of simply delivering high quality provision to thousands of learners.

Of course, much of that narrative will not suddenly change simply because we have swapped one desk calendar of inspirational quotes for another. 2017 will have its challenges – many of them are already on the horizon. The spring will see the Westminster government trigger Article 50, starting the formal process for Britain’s exit from the European Union. I fear that means whatever one’s view on this, it will be impossible for that process – and the immigration narrative around it – to not affect all aspects of life and education. For many, including me, it promises to remain a source of many sleepless nights to come.

Schools will have possible governance reform to look forward to, and the controversy around national testing, while the ever present “doing more with less” mantra for colleges will undoubtedly continue to apply.

But there are opportunities ahead as we enter this new year. For colleges, there was a piece of rather unexpected good news to finish the year on, as the government announced a funding increase of nearly three per cent (“Scotland’s colleges welcome ‘best deal in years’”, Insight, 23 December). One would be naïve to think this will solve the sector’s financial challenges, but may at least take off a bit of pressure. There is also the new apprenticeship levy, which will come into effect in April – although it is not yet clear how exactly the money raised through that will be used, the skills sector is set to benefit, and, with it, FE colleges.

And most importantly, there is also a secret weapon we all have at our disposal. There is a saying in German: Jeder ist seines Glückes Schmied. Translated, it means that we all make our own luck. And that, essentially, is what will make or break 2017. It will require a concerted effort to not let divisions deepen between us over the coming months, as well as among the learners who walk through the doors of our schools and colleges. We cannot sleepwalk into another year like the one that we have just had.

The same, in many ways, applies to our education sector. Today’s tale from Glasgow Kelvin College is a great example of what can be done when we decide to take action on something that seems too awful to even approach. And there are countless stories just like it – individuals going the extra mile for the benefit of the system, and of others. Maybe this year, we should all make that our only new year’s resolution.

@jbelgutay