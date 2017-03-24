5 awkward reunions teachers would rather avoid, actually

Tonight dreams will come true all over Britain. Tonight, in aid of Red Nose Day, the cast of (arguably the greatest film ever) Love Actually will reunite on our screens.

David and Natalie, Sam and Joanna, Billy Mack and co are back in TV’s version of the greatest school reunion ever. Excited doesn’t cut it.

While waiting for this momentous occasion, Tes began thinking of potential reunions teachers may experience, and compiled five that they would probably like to avoid...

1. The doctor will see you now

You’ve finally managed to squeeze in a 15-minute appointment into your hectic day to see your doctor. But, wait, reliable Mr Cockerill is off? And who’s covering her today? Little Emma Train who you taught over 15 years ago. Cue awkward small-talk, nervous laughter from Emma and you suddenly feeling less in need of a doctor...

2. Do you know each other?

It’s a new term, and the first day for the new deputy head. You arrive early, with an enthusiastic but friendly smile plastered on your face, ready to impress. When he/she steps into the staffroom, however, they look familiar. Yes, it’s your ex. In your school. And they’re your new boss.

3. I won’t be back next week

In a bid to make more time for yourself, you join the local community centre’s book club. The first book is read, and of course you’ve got a comprehensive list of your insightful thoughts (you can take the teacher out of school and all that). You’ve found a prime seating position – at the front, obviously – when the person leading the group wanders in. It is the teacher you job-shared with three years ago. The teacher you disagreed with on, well, everything. The teacher you sat down with at the end of 12 months and mutually agreed you would never work with again. You left the schoo. They stayed. You cover your face and run. Run fast.

4. Oh, hi Miss…

You are enjoying your best friend's hen party and you are adjusting the feather in your flapper girl outfit when out of the corner of your eye you spot not one, but six familiar faces. Over by the bar is your former A-Level English group. They are back from university for the summer. You slowly turn away and pretend you haven't seen them. The mirrored wall tells you they have done the same. You shall never speak of it again.

5. Sir, remember when you taught my dad?

Ah, the start of a new school year. 30 brand new pupils to familiarise yourself with. After a look through the register over summer, you've been fighting a sinking feeling about one member of your new class. Ledgerwood is a really common name, isn't? There's no chance Tom Ledgerwood would be any relation to (rather challenging) Sean Ledgerwood that you taught in your NQT year, is there? Then he comes in, and you're transported back 20 years. He is the spit of his dad and wastes no time telling his friends that he already knows all about his new teacher.