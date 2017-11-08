‘A blame culture inculcates every part of the school community’

In recent times I have had the pleasure of working in a variety of schools which could be described as either "vulnerable" or "experiencing challenging times". Of course, every school is different – different catchments, difference structures, different funding, different staff – but I have come to the conclusion that there are some similarities between those schools experiencing difficulties.

The majority have good staff who want to do the best for the children – and children who are in large part receptive to change. When asked about the common features of struggling and challenging schools, six key issues come to mind.

First, you are faced with a staff team disjointed at every level, mostly working hard individually, but not together towards a common goal.

Second, children's specific needs are not being met. The curriculum is lacking in inspiration: interventions are not appropriate or not even offered.

Behaviour issues are not tackled.

Every issue and every fault is regarded as the responsibility of someone else – and viewed in a negative way.

External support is far too often inspectorial and confrontational, rather than supportive.

All of which leads to a "blame culture" that permeates every aspect of school life.

The most important thing to remember is that, despite the commonalities, there is no "one size fits all" approach to the solution: schools are incredibly complex establishments.

Some are so complex and have problems so ingrained that they are seemingly incapable of improvement, no matter what time and resource is deployed to support them. The number of these schools is small.

Too often these schools blame the feeder establishments for not preparing the children: the parents for not being supportive, the Senco for not solving the pupil's complex needs, the government for putting a straitjacket around the school – and of course Ofsted for turning up.

This blame culture filters out to the wider community, which in turn develops its own negative attitude towards the school. Over time the feeling of negativity and isolation eats away at every individual involved.

Change from within

Even in these circumstances, however, all is not lost. Change for the better can be achieved, but firstly every staff member must acknowledge the problems associated with the school and their role within it. Collectively, issues need to be tackled by the staff team. Everyone involved – from top of the school – has to understand there are no quick fixes: schools cannot be transformed in days, weeks, or even months.

Once the school as a whole has recognised its responsibility, slowly positivity will begin to seep in. It soon becomes infectious, especially once the successes start coming. Change from within becomes possible. Positive, infectious ambition becomes the norm.

Boy do the children notice this change – and boy do they get a better deal.

Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsted reports were "outstanding" across all categories. To read more of Colin's articles, visit his back catalogue

