A college is more than a building for learning, it’s a support system

What is the purpose of a college? Most people in the further education sector will have an answer to this. In fact, even those in the wider education landscape and among the general public will have a view. At a dinner I attended not long ago, someone suggested colleges were “a holding pen for those kids with nowhere else to go”, leading to the sort of stunned silence at a table of FE folk where you worry someone might throw a fork.

To me, a college at its very best provides a safe place for learners of all ages to pursue further and higher education courses that will set them on track towards a successful career. That goes far beyond being simply a building where a variety of courses are offered. Colleges also provide all sorts of related services to help students learn – from libraries to childcare – and students take away so much more than mere subject knowledge.

But just like every other education institution, colleges do, of course, also have a duty of care to their students. For some time now, there has been anecdotal evidence, as well as some UK-wide research, that increasing numbers of students are suffering from mental health problems.

There seem to be a number of factors at play here. First, college life can in itself be stressful and some students will inevitably struggle with that. Financial pressures, we know, also increasingly play a role. This is an area where the Scottish government should act to ensure college students are not worse off than their peers at university.

Students under financial pressure

There are college students who struggle financially, and there are even those whose financial position is so bad that they have to drop out. A couple of years ago, a student association president at a Scottish college recounted how he had to hand out food vouchers to learners every week because they were arriving dizzy with hunger, having ensured that their families had eaten.

A high proportion of FE students also have care responsibilities or need to work, as well as study, which is adding to their stress levels. Many will also have encountered setbacks that some of their peers in HE could barely imagine.

There is a rising awareness of this in the sector. Last year, Ian Ashman, then incoming president of the Association of Colleges, called for the duration of his tenure to be the “year of mental health”. Only last week, the new NUS Scotland president, Luke Humberstone, said that improving support for students facing mental health issues was one of his top five priorities. Some colleges also offer additional funding wherever they can.

NUS Scotland stresses that there is huge benefit in offering comprehensive mental health support on college premises.

Unfortunately, this is not available everywhere. Today’s Tes Scotland survey of colleges reveals the vast disparities in what is on offer. And let’s not forget that a college’s own precarious financial position will limit what it can do.

But the survey also shows there are colleges with good plans in place to train more of their staff. This doesn’t always have to be a postgraduate qualification or anything similarly comprehensive. Even just raising awareness is a step in the right direction.

If we want to ensure students are given every chance to succeed in life, let’s start by making sure all FE staff know how to approach and support that vulnerable student they are worried about. Only then might their difficult personal circumstances no longer be such a barrier to a fulfilling education.

@JBelgutay