A watch, a villain...and far too many pages: the class book review

Title: The Secret Keepers

Author: Trenton Lee Stewart

Publisher: Chicken House

Teacher review

The Secret Keepers is the sort of book you might enjoy if you love mystery, a twisty-turny plot and engaging characters whom you really care about. Essentially, it is an age-old story of good winning out over evil, and the importance of friendship.

At the start of the novel we are introduced to the hero of the story: Reuben Pedley, an adventurous, lonely boy who lives with his mother in a mysterious city, in a non-specified time. It is apparent that Reuben and his mother are in dire financial straits, with Reuben’s mum working several dead-end jobs just to make ends meet. It becomes clear that the city is run by a shadowy, frightening figure, known as “The Smoke”, along with his henchmen, “The Directions”.

At the centre of the story is Reuben’s discovery of a mysterious watch, which has a very special secret. Reuben hopes that it will radically change his, and his mother’s, fortunes for the better.

The book’s plot develops slowly (this is a thick book, consisting of 500-odd pages of close text), but there are twists and turns, and the introduction along the way of characters who add interest to the plot, develop humour, and help Reuben to grow and develop. This means that the book doesn’t become dull (at least to a 42-year-old primary teacher, anyway).

In particular, I loved the way this book portrayed the relationship between Reuben and his mum. He worries about her, and cares for her in a really touching way, and the humour and understanding between the two characters is really lovely. Without too many spoilers, the book’s happy ending for Reuben and his mum mean that this book is satisfying for younger readers who may not be equipped to cope with anything darker.

I have to confess, when I received the book, I thought it would be a challenge for even the more able readers in my Year 5 class. Indeed, two of the four struggled so much with the length of the book, and the more advanced vocabulary, that they gave up reading. On the other hand, a further two of my readers were hooked and really enjoyed the story.

This is a book that takes a little effort in places – some of the language used may be less familiar to younger readers, for example. Children unused to such a long book may also be put off. Some early tenacity should pay off though, as the plot and characters are engaging enough to keep more able readers enthralled.

I would suggest that the book is especially suitable for readers beginning secondary education. But, of course, many readers – younger and older – will also enjoy it.

Carrie Eyre is Year 5 teacher at Chinley Primary School, in Derbyshire.

Pupil reviews

‘I would make it shorter’

In The Secret Keepers, a young boy called Reuben Pedley is poor and living in a depressing city. He finds a watch with astonishing powers, but must then fight to keep it out of the hands of the evil Smoke. Reuben is helped by his friend Penny, and her older brother, Jack.

I liked the ending best because everyone is happy and all is well. I think the book would make an excellent first book in a series. I’d like to know what happens to Jack – does he become an explorer?

I enjoyed this book a lot, but it is very long. I would make it shorter. I would also have introduced Penny earlier in the book – in Part 1, rather than Part 2, because she is a character I like, and she adds interest to the story.

The book is quite serious because it is an adventure story. It would be nice to include some funny moments, too.

The book’s main message isn’t easy to see, but I think it might be that we should value friendship above all other things in life.

If I had a friend who liked to read, and had a taste for adventure, I would recommend The Secret Keepers to them. Certain children might be put off by the length, but I thought it was very good and enjoyed it tremendously. I would perhaps like to read it again!

Overall, I would give the book four and a half stars out of five.

Gwen Smith, Year 5



‘Interesting most of the time’

A magical watch, a string of secrets, a race against time. It all begins when Reuben discovers an extraordinary, antique watch and then learns that the watch has a hidden power…

Reuben first of all has to discover how special the watch really is, then he must work out what The Smoke’s plan is to retrieve the watch, and what he wants to use it for.

My favourite character in the book is Reuben because he keeps trying, no matter how difficult his challenges become.

My favourite part in the book was when Miss Genevieve explained that she had lied to The Directions. Miss Genevieve is a great friend to have. I also found the part in the library – where Reuben scared the librarian – funny.

The book is really interesting most of the time, and the twists and turns in the plot make you want to keep reading. However, this is a very long book, with small print, and that can sometimes make it hard to keep going! There is also a lot of description, and sometimes it might be better to have less of that, and more action – people who like shorter, snappier books might struggle to keep going with this one.

The book’s main message is about never giving up, and that if you keep trying, you will achieve what you want to in the end – just like Reuben does with the watch.

I would recommend this book to friends who enjoy reading longer books with more complicated plots. The story is really interesting.

I would award it three and a half stars out of five.

Evie Simpson, Year 5

If you or your class would like to write a review for Tes, please contact Adi Bloom on adi.bloom@tesglobal.com

