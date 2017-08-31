Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Additional needs won’t be met by paying business rates in full

    Emma Seith
    1st September 2017 at 00:00
    Private schools that help children with complex additional support needs may be forced to close because of new recommendations

    It’s like magic. According to head of education Neil Snellgrove, that’s what the parents say about the education provided by Ochil Tower School in Auchterarder.

    Thirty miles up the road at the New School in Butterstone, headteacher Chris Holmes has visited a class listening to Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. The pupils were rapt. Until recently they would have been “bouncing off the walls of a state-school classroom”.

    Both these independent schools cater for children with complex additional support needs who have been unable to thrive in the state sector.

    Both have charitable status and face the prospect of paying business rates in full if the recommendation from the Barclay report on business rates is accepted by the government.

    There are around a dozen schools like this among the 70 or so private schools that the Scottish Council of Independent Schools represents, says SCIS director, John Edward.

    These schools are a last resort and it is generally councils that pick up the tab for their fees when all else fails.

    Snellgrove says most pupils who arrive at Ochil Tower School are autistic and have severe emotional difficulties. “The majority find verbal communication difficult and for some it’s non-existent,” he adds.

    Schools under threat

    Paying business rates could put Ochil Tower’s future under threat, says Snellgrove.Holmes agrees that the additional expense could sound the death knell for his school – and the other small independent schools like it – because it would mean a rise in fees. Rolls have fallen at both schools since local authority budgets started to be squeezed.

    However, it would appear public opinion – or at least the opinion of the Twitterati – is strongly in favour of the additional charges being levied. We asked via a Twitter poll if private schools should have to pay business rates in full: 74 per cent of 222 voters said yes. But it seems unlikely it was schools such as Ochil Tower and the New School participants had in mind when they cast their votes, More likely, they were picturing the imposing turrets and spires of some of Scotland’s more famous mainstream independent schools.

    Responding to the survey, one tweeter suggested that the question be changed to whether or not private schools should have charitable status. Crucially, however, that is not up for debate.

    The Barclay report acknowledges that even if the Scottish government accepts its recommendation and independent schools have to pay business rates in full, they will continue to be classed as charities and other benefits will “continue to flow to them from that status”.

    The question of whether or not independent schools should be considered charities was settled (in theory, at least) back in 2014, when the charity watchdog OSCR reported on its review of the charitable status of independent schools.

    Of the 52 schools examined, 10 were directed to “widen access to the public benefit” they provided. They did.

    What the Barclay report takes issue with is that independent schools only pay 20 per cent of business rates because they are charities, while state schools pay business rates in full. That is “unfair”, it says, and it calls for this “inequality” to end.

    There is, of course, another solution, point out the Scottish Council of Independent Schools, the EIS teaching union and School Leaders Scotland: remove the obligation for state schools to pay business rates.

    Perhaps that’s something we could all get behind?

    @Emma_Seith

    Related Content

    Private schools should pay business rates, says Scottish government review

    22nd August 2017 at 18:11

    Number of private schools judged 'inadequate' has tripled

    20th July 2017 at 13:21

    By the numbers: Private schools move towards co-education

    26th May 2017 at 00:00
     

    Tories say at least 100 private schools must sponsor academies

    18th May 2017 at 13:32

    Most read

    1. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    2. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    3. Six steps to better working walls in primary maths
    4. GCSEs: What can we learn from the English examiner reports?
    5. 'This year needs to be the final battle of the classroom novelty station...
    6. Headteacher who confined primary pupils to 'solitary confinement’ almost...
    7. 'The KS2 progress data overshadows the other fantastic work of primaries'
    8. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    9. Mr Bispham reviews: ‘Without pause, Educating Greater Manchester arrives...
    10. Grammar facing legal challenge for forcing lower achievers off A-level c...

    Breaking news

    Private property developers will share any financial “rewards” from free schools built in retail parks and leisure developments, a DfE document has shown.

    Exclusive: DfE's secret plan to share free school 'rewards' with private developers

    1st September 2017 at 07:44
    Superunion

    Exclusive: New 'superunion' would mount national industrial action only over ‘absolutely critical’ issues

    1st September 2017 at 06:55
    LocatED could spend £75 million buying temporary sites for free schools over the next two years.

    Exclusive: 'Scandal' of plan to 'waste' £75m on temporary free school sites

    1st September 2017 at 05:05
    Full

    Nearly half of councils 'risk being unable to meet demand for secondary school places'

    1st September 2017 at 00:02

    Go back to school, key Scottish education agencies told

    1st September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now