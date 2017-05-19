Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'The arrogance of the grammar school proposals in the Tory manifesto is a disgrace'

    The secret adviser
    19th May 2017 at 15:04
    The lack of details about what the government will do to increase grammar schools is nothing short of disgraceful, argues one Westminster insider

    The Conservative manifesto is a document of three Cs.

    Firstly, change. Who would have thought we would one day see a Conservative manifesto which is so hostile to private schools, and in which universities are almost relegated to a side note – other than some equally discomfiting burdens to that of independent schools, and aggressive language on student migration – and where the much maligned FE sector assumes pride of place.

    Secondly, continuity. There are some interesting threads of the past on the smaller stuff. A schools map for parent, primary schools having nurseries, a single teaching jobs portal, an emphasis on a knowledge rich curriculum, a bizarrely specific commitment on times-tables memorisation, and a watered down Ebacc target are all things that were either in the 2015 manifesto or which have been hawked around by the Cameron Department for Education and No 10.

    But don’t be fooled by the rocks that they got. These are nothing compared to the elephant in the corner of the manifesto room, trumpeting a return to selection. And here’s the third C: condescension.

    The grammar consultation opened last September. By January, tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of responses would have been received. The vast majority would have been politely or impolitely sceptical. But we also know, from a very convenient leak of the Grammar School Heads Association minutes, that this didn’t sway No10. They had – and have – a very clear view on both the rationale for new selection, and indeed how selective they want it to be. The minutes talk about schools aimed at around the top 10 per cent of the cohort – in other words, presumably about 300 grammar schools.

    At that time, No 10 had some difficulties. Setting aside the sector opposition – which they were – the DfE was, at best, lukewarm about this. And the Parliamentary maths was difficult, both in the Commons and the Lords. So for that reason – as well as the convenient fiction that governments don’t pronounce in detail before their consultation has finished – the exact details of the proposals were kept light.

    But now? None of this applies. The Tories are about to walk home with a three figure-majority. No 10 could, if they wanted, do an immediate post-election reshuffle and move education secretary Justine Greening out in favour of an unashamed grammar advocate. And the manifesto commitment means that the Lords are compelled to give way on legislation.

    But the manifesto still has no detail. The entire commitment is: “We will lift the ban on the establishment of selective schools, subject to conditions such as allowing pupils to join at other ages as well as 11.” This idea isn’t even new – it was in the original consultation last autumn.

    Why isn’t there more? Any sense as to these commitments, or of scale? Why isn’t there a proposal as to whether existing schools can convert, or if it will be just new schools, or whether there will be any limit in an area? Why, in short, is there nothing to help inform voters making choices?

    The answer is that the party thinks there’s no need. Why open a flank for attack by Labour? Keep your head down, keep talking about a coalition of chaos, keep being strong and stable, and don’t worry about distractions like ideas and proposals.

    Just marvel at the arrogance. The condescension. The sheer disdain with which this approach treats parents and teachers. Everyone – supporters and opponents of selection alike – deserves at least an outline of a plan for what the Conservatives would do in exchange for that most precious of gifts, a freely cast vote. That the party thinks they can make one of the biggest changes to school structures in 20 years without even bothering to set out their plans in a manifesto is a disgrace. 

    The secret adviser works in Westminster, having spent several years working in education on both the political and non-political side, in charities and on campaigns, and has worked with ministers of all political parties

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess ...
    2. New Tory pledges: school admissions review, lower EBacc target and stude...
    3. Exclusive: Formal learning starts too young, say early years teachers
    4. Tories to promise schools an extra £650m a year by scrapping free infant...
    5. Conservatives pledge ‘forgiveness’ of teacher student loans
    6. Six ways to succeed in teaching interviews
    7. Why public shaming is an ineffective behaviour tool
    8. A guide to surviving your first five years in the classroom
    9. Exclusive: More than £500K to bring 49 teachers back to the profession
    10. Russell Hobby appointed Teach First chief executive

    Breaking news

    Teaching assistants' reading sessions have had no impact on literacy, research finds

    19th May 2017 at 14:45

    Exclusive: Schools facing surge in discrimination cases from teachers denied flexible working

    19th May 2017 at 12:56
    writing moderation problems

    Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess pupils' work correctly

    19th May 2017 at 06:01
    returning teachers 49 in schools

    Exclusive: More than £500K to bring 49 teachers back to the profession

    19th May 2017 at 05:01
    Removing unit assessments will cost the public purse at least £4.5 million

    Bill for millions to end 'testing treadmill' in schools

    19th May 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now