    Behaviour management: how to reclaim your classroom in the new term

    TES Professional
    9th January 2017 at 15:40
    If your first week back after Christmas was a behaviour management nightmare, four experienced teachers offer their tips for getting back on track to reclaim your classroom

    It happens every year. After just two weeks away from school, your pupils return from the Christmas holidays having forgotten all the behaviour management rules and routines that you spent the best part of a term drumming into them.

    And they’re not the only ones. A couple of weeks off can leave you feeling a bit out of practice yourself when it comes to managing behaviour.

    If you went back to work last week and found your once-serene space had become chaos, the following is for you. We asked experienced teachers for their advice on how to re-establish order after the holidays.

    Behaviour management for primary teachers

    Michael Tidd, deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire, says:

    picture of Michael Tidd"For some children, it can be very difficult to settle back into the classroom after a fortnight or more without the familiarity of the classroom and the routine of the school rules and timetable – particularly in those first few days.

    "My approach for dealing with this is a clear reiteration of expectations and rules. For example, if everyone piles into the classroom over-excited and boisterous, ask them to try coming in a second time, in a more purposeful manner. It's also worth putting a few extra moments’ thought into activities like calling the register and lining up for assembly, to ensure that everyone still knows what is expected.

    "For the most part, that should be enough to jog their memories. And, for those who find the transition most challenging, clear outlines of expectations help to reset the standard.

    "Of course, if behaviour management was a greater challenge than you'd like in the autumn term, then there’s no better time to start a few new resolutions of your own. Make sure the children are clear that your expectations of them are higher; often they will rise to the challenge of meeting them as their maturity increases through the year."

    Tracey Lawrence, TES columnist and assistant headteacher and specialist leader of education in social, emotional and mental health at Danemill Primary School in Leicester, says:

    "Children are unlikely to have had much time to wind down amid all the excitment of Christmas. Add crashing sugar levels and sickness bugs into the mix, and you will find yourself dealing with more low-level behaviour at this time of year.

    "You will need to firm up routines and re-establish expectations, all in a short space of time. My half term is only six weeks long, for example, which isn’t a long time to deal with these issues, as well as getting on with working through the curriculum. 

    "The best way to go about it is to revisit all the basics. Refresh seating plans and table groups. Discuss expectations of behaviour and learning, making reference to school rules and class contracts, including the rewards you will receive if you follow the steps and any sanctions for undesirable behaviours.

    "Be visible on the playground and around school to reinforce expectations and have a meeting with support staff and the other teams in your key stage to make sure that you are all on same page. 

    "And, of course, you can read my weekly column in TES for more support, too."

    Behaviour management for secondary teachers

    Julia Vincent, headteacher at Warblington School in Hampshire, says:

    "You have to bear in mind that many students, particularly those living in areas of deprivation, do not have the type of Christmas that you would wish for your own children. We often get reports of domestic violence over the holiday period, fuelled by drink and spending time in close proximity to one another in cramped conditions.

    "There’s also the fact that not all families can afford lots of presents. In our consumer-driven society, this can be an issue for some students. Playground talk about what presents you got is tricky if you didn't get many. 

    "I always remind staff to be sensitive to this. Assemblies are important for resetting boundaries and expectations. We usually have all year groups in an assembly on the first day, just to reinforce everything. Teachers should then follow this up themselves and be in the corridors welcoming students into their classroom and again reminding everyone of the expectations.

    "Depending on how well-embedded expectations are this may be all that is required. I always ask staff to get straight on with learning. Welcome students back, but then get quickly involved in the lesson."

    Alex Quigley, director of research at Huntington School in York, says:

    "Teenagers can easily slip into bad habits during the holidays, like going to sleep achingly late and spending hours lost in the recesses of YouTube. They often come back from the holidays tired and unrefreshed, which can make thinking hard a real challenge for them.

    "In my experience, they can forget the basics of what it means to be focused. They need to be reminded how to listen, when to speak and when to concentrate. In short, they need to re-establish themselves into a healthy routine to help them learn successfully.

    "Consistency is the answer. Greet students at the door and then circulate the room, following the school sanctions to the letter. Resilience and dogged determination win out with behaviour management. We need to show confidence in our routines and, in doing so, ultimately show our students that we care.

    "I do three things at the start of each new term to reassert my routines. First, I will shake up the seating plan a little, to freshen up the group dynamic. Then I will reiterate and re-establish the golden rule: no speaking when somebody is already speaking. The respect and mutual regard that stems from this golden rule is essential. Lastly, I will create pockets of silence so that thinking hard can happen in every lesson. It is these moments of calm, focused learning that will help you to reclaim the classroom in a way that is unspoken but powerful."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    I’m a teacher – and an amateur crocodile tamer

    6th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    'Schools don't understand behaviour or what "success" should really mean'

    20th December 2016 at 12:31

    Five tips to ensure good behaviour among older learners

    13th November 2016 at 14:01

    'Why are we so bad at teaching teachers to manage behaviour?'

    27th September 2016 at 11:57

    Most read

    1. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    3. What choristers can teach us about student engagement
    4. Teacher pay: Teaching unions come together to demand salary boost for profession ‘in crisis’
    5. 'I found myself sinking under the monster of accountability and monitoring engulfing UK schools -...
    6. 'Teachers need to step up: they can help to fight the Donald Trump and Brexit reactionary...
    7. The Secret Diary of a Supply Teacher: 'It can be tough kicking off a week asking someone if they...
    8. 'In defence of that "special, indispensable class" – the geography teacher, with or...
    9. Justine Greening: grammar schools key to 'shared society'
    10. Teachers in all secondary schools to be offered mental health training

    Breaking news

    mental health plans

    Mental health: seven government measures to improve pupils' wellbeing

    9th January 2017 at 14:29
    mental health training for all schools

    Teachers in all secondary schools to be offered mental health training

    9th January 2017 at 11:16
    hands

    Teachers take the strain after 'depressing' decline in support staff

    9th January 2017 at 06:02
    museum, theatre, cultural education, educational endowment foundation, eef, royal society of arts, rsa, arts council england, research

    New arts fund will test the effect of cultural trips on attainment

    9th January 2017 at 00:01
    confidence, self-esteem, anxiety, stress, mental health, emotional problems, the prince's trust

    Half of young people are so troubled they can't focus at school, study finds

    9th January 2017 at 00:01

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today