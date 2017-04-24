Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account My products Preferences

    'Budget cuts are threatening teaching assistant jobs, so we need to make every TA count'

    Rob Webster
    24th April 2017 at 13:59
    Schools need to get better at deploying their teaching assistants as efficiently and effectively as possible, says this researcher, who is leading a project to create lasting change

    The financial pressures that schools have long been facing are beginning to shift up a gear. School leaders are being forced to think about the long-term sustainability of teaching assistants, while others have already lost classroom support staff.

    Many will be all too aware that when TA hours are scaled back, it tends to be the most vulnerable pupils that are most immediately and hardest hit, but feel that they are caught between a rock and a hard place.

    The threat to TA numbers has the makings of a "canary in the mine" moment. But mass redundancies and the anticipated fallout is not inevitable.

    The Maximising the Impact of TAs (MITA) project is a new trial funded by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) that has the potential to confirm the value of TAs for schools.

    To date, research from the EEF has consistently shown that when TAs deliver small-group interventions, they can have a great impact on pupil attainment. However, deploying TAs effectively in whole-class settings is another matter.

    “We know less about how best to use teaching assistants in whole-class settings, which is how the majority spend most of their time,” says EEF Chief Executive Sir Kevan Collins. “Our trial of MITA will help fill this gap in the evidence, and provide heads and school leaders with the evidence they need to make the most of their teaching assistants.”  

    Rethinking the TA workforce

    The MITA project will run over the coming school year. It will involve primary school leaders undertaking our strategic TA leadership course, while TAs and teachers in each school will receive our training on scaffolding learning and developing pupil independence. Schools will be supported along the way by specially-trained National Leaders of Education from the London Leadership Strategy, who will spend time in schools assisting implementation.

    The project schools will be tracked over 2018/19, and the impact of the intervention on pupils and staff will be measured against a group of ‘business as usual’ schools.

    This project is emphatically not about supporting staff rationalisation. Many of the 200-plus schools we’ve worked with previously have used MITA as a platform for rethinking and re-energising their TA workforce. Done well, it leads to more efficient and effective ways of deploying TAs in classrooms.

    St. Mary’s C of E Primary School in East Barnet is one of the schools that has been involved in the programme and has seen sustainable change.

    “MITA encouraged us to reflect on existing practice and how we could refine it further. It led to the introduction of daily teacher-TA time liaison and deployment guidelines for the classroom,” says Maria Constantinou, associate headteacher and inclusion leader at St Mary’s.

    We’re now entering the final phase of recruitment for the project, but there’s still an opportunity for schools to take part. The MITA project is open to primary schools in and around London, Hampshire and the West Midlands.

    You can find out more about participating in project here, or by emailing us at ioe.mita@ucl.ac.uk.  

    Rob Webster is director of the Maximising the Impact of Teaching Assistants (MITA) project and a researcher at UCL Institute of Education. 

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'The dedication of teaching assistants is the foundation for most good teaching. And yet they are being cut'

    5th April 2017 at 16:23

    'Schools won't be able to afford teaching assistants': Minister hears London heads' funding fears

    29th March 2017 at 17:01

    The five steps teaching assistants must follow to increase student independence

    26th March 2017 at 15:04

    'Schools don't use teaching assistants effectively – here are four ways to get the most out of your TAs'

    15th March 2017 at 15:03

    Most read

    1. ‘I cheat the education system and I hate myself for it’
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. Teachers pick apart Labour's school-based election campaign ad
    4. Why a popular teacher is the last thing you want to be
    5. Five ways to put challenge at the heart of your lesson
    6. 'I'm convinced: mental health must be on the curriculum and teachers nee...
    7. 'It’s time we came clean: the pupil premium hasn’t worked. And it’s unfa...
    8. TES talks to…Linda Graham
    9. Giving up teaching to take on a headship is senseless
    10. Phonics test does not assess the skills it is supposed to measure, study...

    Breaking news

    mental health, wellbeing, emotional health, pupils, teenagers, school, teachers, youngminds, ofsted

    Rebalance schools to reflect importance of mental health, charity tells politicians

    24th April 2017 at 13:41
    writing, authors, competition, sf said, abi elphinstone, piers torday, cressida cowell, how to train your dragon, literacy, grammar, creativity, english

    Bestselling writers to critique pupils' stories in competition

    24th April 2017 at 09:21
    Labour party political broadcast

    Teachers pick apart Labour's school-based election campaign ad

    23rd April 2017 at 11:14
    Grades

    Ofqual rules out rationing top grades for bright pupils taking 'hard' subjects

    21st April 2017 at 15:54
    tim_coulson.jpeg

    Tim Coulson steps down as RSC to head academy trust

    21st April 2017 at 14:33

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today