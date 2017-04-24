'As usual, Katie Hopkins is wrong – the "trend" for speaking openly about mental health must be celebrated'

Last week was a landmark one in the world of mental health campaigning. Bryony Gordon, who is virtually royalty to anyone with a dual interest in writing and mental illness, interviewed actual royalty in the form of Prince Harry for her Telegraph podcast.

The Prince revealed the true impact that the death of his mother had on him as a child and that he has since had counselling to help him process what must have been a truly traumatic time.

The response from the public was overwhelmingly positive. Mental health campaigners have been enthusiastically throwing themselves against the brick wall of historic social stigma for years now, yet to have a person so high-profile add their voice to the cause was a metaphorical wrecking ball.

Prince Harry put paid to the idea that mental health issues are the sole remit of the poor and anonymous, showing that they do not discriminate to the extent that they can affect people who live, literally, in a palace.

(Incidentally, I will be citing Prince Harry’s example to anyone who asks me, as people so frequently do, "What do those children have to worry about?" when I’m going to teach a mental health class in an independent school).

Inevitably, there was the odd voice on social media who met the story with less enthusiasm than the rest, pointing out that Prince Harry would probably have had access to expedient and good quality mental health care, unlike your average British person.

Equally predictably, Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins, who regularly spitefully opposes anything which could broadly be described as good, was a vocal opponent of the royals’ Heads Together campaign.

In her trademark less-than-eloquent style, she scribbled the words: “Is there any chance Prince William and Prince Harry could just put a sock in it for a bit and quit bleating on about their struggle for sanity?” with her poison pen.

To announce her latest assault on the British people’s collective morality, Ms Hopkins tweeted: “I am sick of mental health issues being vomited up everywhere in this competition for who is the most traumatised."

Unfortunately, people much better educated and more influential than Ms Hopkins also appear to hold this view, constantly flinging accusations of "self-diagnosis", exaggeration of a "non-existent mental health crisis" and the medicalisation of common-or-garden teenage angst into the sphere.

'Language is the enemy'

The problem, I have concluded, is that "mental health issue" is such a broad brushstroke of a term. It could literally mean anything.

If I had begun this column declaring, "I have a physical health issue," it would have been absolutely ludicrous for me to expect the reader to discern exactly what I meant.

In the same way, mental health covers a huge gamut – from obstacles which befall almost every human being (such as stress, temporary anxiety, bereavement) to those which fewer experience (severe depression, bipolar disorder and possible accompanying episodes of psychosis), to the extremely rare, such as the "mental health problems" experienced by violent terrorists.

To say, therefore, as many television and radio presenters do, that "the terrorist had mental health issues", is to unwittingly suggest that they have something in common with the millions of people in the UK who will, for example, experience anxiety this year (people who are, incidentally, statistically far more likely to harm themselves than anyone else).

Equally, however, just because the plight of a person who is finding the pressure of their looming exams difficult to cope with isn’t comparable with the experience of someone who is being treated in hospital for anorexia, it doesn’t mean they don’t have a "mental health issue". It certainly doesn’t mean they aren’t entitled to talk about it.

To an extent, the English language is the enemy here. Despite having the most words of any language used throughout the globe, we have among the least to describe feelings and emotions.

This is, of course, chiefly due to the fact that English was first spoken by British people whose propensity for a cup of tea and a stiff upper lip means that we haven’t developed collective emotional vocabulary. As a result, people tend to misuse words like "panic attack" or "depression", which have a clinical meaning, because the word for what they are actually experiencing simply doesn’t exist.

There is a perception that mental health problems are a "new" and "trendy" phenomenon, yet I have lost count of the number of older people who have contacted me to say they wish mental health education had existed when they were at school.

The tone I get from the countless blogs, columns, television interviews and social media posts of recent months is relief. And that is totally understandable.

Imagine if there was a huge stigma attached to having a cold. The people who were unlucky enough to contract flu would have been unable to hide it, but would have been judged, shunned socially and less likely to hold down a job because of their condition.

Therefore, if you had a mild to moderate cold you would have done everything you could to hide your condition from your friends and colleagues and this would have involved a massive amount of effort, skulduggery and private suffering.

Then imagine that one day some high -rofile figure announced to the world that they have had colds, and declared it acceptable to talk about them.

In just the same way, the surge in people speaking openly about their mental health doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all ready to be sectioned, it simply means we need the psychological equivalent of Lemsip and a hot water bottle.

I believe mental health problems which require medical or therapeutic intervention have, in fact, risen in recent years, but I also believe the increase in awareness has meant people are talking more about the ones which do not.

If there is one thing most of the experts I have interviewed agree upon, it is that the earlier a mental health issue is talked about and addressed, the easier it is to fix and the less likely it is to have severe, long-term ramifications.

This perceived new "trend" for speaking openly about mental health is, therefore, something to be celebrated.

Yes, it will take some adjustment. Yes, cuts to funding have meant a lack of adequate services, and that is incredibly frustrating. But ultimately, the fact that the people have found their voice on something which has always, and will always, impact so many of us means we are more powerful than we have ever been.

To anyone currently facing Ms Hopkins-style prejudice, I say to you: No progress was ever made without opposition.

Natasha Devon is founder of the Body Gossip Education Programme and the Self-Esteem Team and former UK government mental health champion for schools. She tweets as @_NatashaDevon

