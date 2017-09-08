Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'The classroom behaviour debate isn't political? Don't make me laugh'

    sue cowley
    8th September 2017 at 10:26
    Responding to a recent Tes article by Tom Bennett, writer and trainer Sue Cowley worries that there is an attempt to shut down discussion about classroom behaviour

    “And now you do what they told ya, now you’re under control”
    Killing In The Name – Rage Against the Machine

    It must be very frustrating for the Department for Education (and its "behaviour tsar", Tom Bennett) to find that teachers still “argue… whether or not children should behave". "But wait a second," I hear you say, who on earth are these teachers who think that children should be allowed to misbehave in class? And, perhaps even more to the point, what the hell are they doing in a classroom? In over 15 years of working with teachers and schools on behaviour, I’ve never met a single person who believed such a thing. (Clue: this is because no one does.) The debate is categorically not about whether or not children should behave in school; the debate is about what their behaviour should look like, what "good behaviour" means, and how we should go about getting it. Frankly, I find the idea that behaviour is not political amusing. For sure, it’s not necessarily party-political (although beliefs do tend to vary according to which side of the political spectrum you are on). But to suggest that this is not a political as well as a practical discussion is to deny the truth of the matter. The personal is very much political, it cannot be anything but.

    If I try to empathise for a moment with the DfE – to put myself in their shoes, as is my wont – I can see how a simple solution to behaviour would be very attractive. Surely, our civil servant friends must wonder, the answer should be straightforward? If only those (damn leftie?) teachers would have no excuses, maintain extremely high expectations and then punish any child who dared to breach them, then we could get this behaviour thing sorted and out of the way, once and for all? If only we would just get all the kids to shut up and do as they are told, then we could get on with filling them full of the "right kind" of knowledge. If only we would stop making excuses for them, all would be fine and dandy. On days when I’m feeling particularly cynical, I imagine I can hear the whispers in the corridors of the DfE about whether it might not just be possible to reintroduce corporal punishment, this being the ultimate in punitive consequences. Surely that way we could get back to the "good old days" when children knew their place and understood exactly who was in charge?

    We don't want corporal punishment

    The problem though (or perhaps it’s the solution?) is that we live in the 21st century now, not the 19th one. Children have rights. People generally don’t believe that the harsh and constant punishment of children is the best solution any more; many of us don’t even believe that it is ethical, given the legal duty of inclusion, the statistics around the number of children with SEND who are excluded from schools, and what the data tells us about the young people who end up in prisons. Our liberal sensibilities make us wonder whether there might not just be a better answer, one that involves building relationships, working with young people to help them learn how to behave well, as far as we possibly can. Not just to control them, and get them to conform and obey, but to encourage them to think about their behaviour and its effect on the rest of the community. And if that’s not political, I don’t know what is.

    Given all the above, it is interesting to consider why it might be that the narrative coming out of the DfE is about teachers who don’t want children to behave. These presumably being the same "progressive" teachers of "the Blob" against whom Michael Gove was so given to railing. Ask parents how they actually feel about the teachers who work with their children, and they will typically tell you tales of admiration, of trust, of support and of approval. (Ask them how they actually feel about politicians, if you dare!)

    The vast majority of parents feel that their children are being loved, and cared for, and guided in the right direction by a hard-working and dedicated teaching workforce, often against all the odds. And this is why I can only believe that this is an example of "gas lighting" – a way of making anyone who dares to question the "do what we told ya" narrative feel like they are saying something strange and wrong and odd. But we are not. And we must continue to refuse to do what they tell us, to refuse to conform with this narrative, if we feel that what they are telling us to do is not the right thing for our kids.

    This piece originally appeared on Sue Cowley's blog. Sue is an author and speaker on education, as well as a teacher trainer. She tweets as @Sue_Cowley

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Making things fun will not solve behaviour issues

    8th September 2017 at 00:00

    'Good behaviour isn’t left-wing or right-wing – and neither is it trad or prog'

    6th September 2017 at 13:38

    Taking the man out of behaviour management

    1st September 2017 at 00:00

    How to encourage 'active' good behaviour

    15th August 2017 at 12:18

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Dismay as DfE rejects qualifications with classes due to start
    2. Spielman: 'Cutting teacher workload is my top priority and Ofsted is par...
    3. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    4. Head asks ex-teachers to work for free after cutting TA jobs
    5. Creative writing: Three quick fixes to help students write better openin...
    6. Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE tried to hide – part 3
    7. Drive for better results in schools damaging pupils’ mental health
    8. How to deal with *that* class late on a Friday afternoon
    9. SEND: Five things every teacher should know
    10. Exclusive: DfE schools tsar intervened to curb excessive academy chief e...

    Breaking news

    gcse grades, ofsted, inspections, inspectors, sean harford, 5-9, 4-9, accountability, headteachers

    Exclusive: Ofsted to use 'strong pass' of GCSE grade 5 to judge schools

    8th September 2017 at 17:31
    Sir Greg Martin has resigned as chair of governors at Durand Academy Trust.

    Exclusive: End of an era as controversial ex-head Greg Martin resigns from Durand

    8th September 2017 at 16:49
    Wakefield City Academies Trust is giving up all its schools.

    Troubled Wakefield City Academies Trust to give up all 21 of its schools

    8th September 2017 at 14:17
    Justine Greening has announced the first round of grants from the Strategic School Improvement Fund.

    Exclusive: DfE gives 56 projects almost £20m in first round of school improvement grants

    8th September 2017 at 13:57
    suicide, prevention, schools, teachers, policy, unqualified, survey, papyrus, charity

    Teachers lack confidence to support suicidal pupils

    8th September 2017 at 13:36

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now