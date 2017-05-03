Comedian Ade Edmondson's romp through time: the class book review

Title: Tilly and the Time Machine

Author: Adrian Edmondson

Illustrator: Danny Noble

Publisher: Puffin

Teacher review

This story is the debut novel from well-loved comedian Adrian Edmondson. It tells the tale of a little girl called Tilly, who lives alone with her inventor father after the death of her mother.

After Tilly’s dad invents a time machine in the garden shed, there’s only one time Tilly wants to go back to – the day of her sixth birthday when her mum was still there. However, after a slight technical hitch, Tilly’s dad accidently transports himself back in time with no way of getting back. His only hope is to leave a series of clues for Tilly, in the hope that she can repair the machine and help him return to the present day.

Unfortunately, Tilly instead manages to travel back to Victorian times (which is extremely useful for her school project) where she has high tea with Queen Victoria, and to the Battle of Trafalgar, AND to the 1966 World Cup final. Even more unfortunately, Tilly isn’t the only person interested in using the time machine. Two bungling crooks are also after it – can Tilly come up with a cunning plan to scare them off?

There’s plenty in this book for young readers to enjoy – humour, danger, excitement and clever plots. I can really see six to eight yearolds enjoying this romp through time. And, although the story does centre on Tilly’s wanting to travel back in time to see her dead mother, the subject matter is dealt with very lightly and in an age-appropriate manner.

Danny Noble’s illustrations add further fun and humour to the story, as does the quirky use of fonts and text layouts. A good first chapter book for fans of time travel and adventure.

Joanne Cummins is literacy manager at Chalk Ridge Primary School in Hampshire. She writes a children's book blog, and tweets as @BookSuperhero2

Pupil reviews

‘Really good plans’

I really liked Tilly because she has really good plans – I liked it when Tilly set a trap for the bad guys because I am the kind of kid that likes traps.

I think this is a story that boys and girls would like.

Jonathan, age 8



‘For anyone who likes funny books and cool machines’

I thought it was clever how Tilly went back to lots of different important times in history and took part in them. I’d love to go back to the 1966 World Cup final!

Anyone who likes funny books and cool machines would love this book, especially the talking robot dog who did a wee on the lamppost!

Alex, age 7



‘Fun inventions’

My favourite character is Dad because he makes fun inventions – the part where he made the time machine was really fun to read.

Libby, age 9



