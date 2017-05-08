Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Conservative manifesto: Are the Tories about to magic up some extra funding for schools?

    Ed Dorrell
    8th May 2017 at 14:13
    Rumours around Westminster suggest that the Conservative Party is about to find some extra money for education

    We await the publication of the Conservative Party manifesto for June’s election. Assuming the polls are right, it will give us a fascinating insight into the programme for an all-powerful Tory government for the next five years.

    There’s lots of chitter-chatter around what it will say about schools. Certainly, the still relatively new May administration has put schools policy – and specifically selection – at the heart of its agenda beyond Brexit. 

    If reports in the Sunday newspapers are to be believed,  there will be very ambitious targets for the opening of new grammar schools – and the policy will go further than many in education circles had hoped.

    Perhaps more surprising are the rumours swirling around Westminster that the manifesto will contain extra funding for schools.

    (Certainly the May administration seems to have a marginally more relaxed approach to austerity and fiscal rules than its predecessor had.)

    How much extra money might be magicked up is anyone’s guess (and is unlikely to be spelt out in details in the manifesto), but any additional funding would have several political advantages – beyond simply helping out the many schools battling the ravaging cuts right now, who will take anything they can get.

    Buying off the backbenchers

    Firstly, it could buy off the Tory backbenchers, who are providing some of the most vocal opposition to the plans to reform the national funding formula.

    Similarly, it might blunt one of Labour’s most effective attack lines since May announced the election – that the £3 billion cuts are really taking their toll on schools. Jeremy Corbyn’s speeches on this subject a fortnight ago in the early stages of the election gave him some of his only recent positive headlines.

    And in the medium term, Tory advisers will no doubt hope that a little extra cash would help sugar the pill of grammar schools among school leaders.

    No doubt the details of the manifesto are still very much up in the air – ideas such as this could end up on the cutting-room floor – but watch this space.

    One last caveat: if the Conservatives do find some extra funding, it’s hard to imagine it will go beyond political window-dressing and be large enough to make a substantive a difference to schools on the educational frontline.

    Ed Dorrell is head of content at Tes magazine. He tweets as @Ed_Dorrell

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    School funding cuts harming pupils' mental health, MPs warn

    2nd May 2017 at 00:01

    Corbyn: Labour is "brave enough" to reverse £3 billion of education funding cuts

    30th April 2017 at 12:45

    Headteachers may be "called upon" to take industrial action over funding cuts

    30th April 2017 at 12:01

    Theresa May indicates she plans to press on with new National Funding Formula

    30th April 2017 at 10:50

    Pupils aren't prepared for careers because of high-stakes accountability and a lack of funding, MPs warn

    2nd May 2017 at 19:01

    Most read

    1. Sats Week: 'My teacher seems to believe that learning the difference bet...
    2. Sats: Reading test 'kinder' than last year
    3. Six ways your school should be showing it takes staff wellbeing seriously
    4. 'All aboard the Titanic catastrophe of the new GCSEs' – an English teach...
    5. 'Just what teachers need: another school yard craze - Fidget Spinners'
    6. Two tales that prove how tick-box culture in schools has taken-over from...
    7. 'Worried about Sats? All you need is a big match mentality. Here are eig...
    8. 'We need to redefine the term "mental health" in schools and challenge p...
    9. 'Teacher job security is tested by Sats and I have seen many fall, their...
    10. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...

    Breaking news

    Job cuts

    Heads survey reveals ‘thousands’ of school jobs cut due to funding squeeze

    8th May 2017 at 18:02
    Money

    Teach First: 'Pay new teachers more and write off their debt'

    8th May 2017 at 12:42
    reading test is kinder this year

    Sats: Reading test 'kinder' than last year

    8th May 2017 at 12:27
    anxiety.jpg

    Theresa May pledges to expand mental health 'first aid' training into primaries

    7th May 2017 at 10:53
    ofsted, inspections, mats, multi-academy trusts, workload, teachers, schools, unions

    Exclusive: MATs' internal school inspections 'a waste of time', says Ofsted

    5th May 2017 at 14:24

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now