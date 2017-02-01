The cuts are deep, but what value education?

It’s a sad irony that in a time of few beans we have so many in power who can count them. In the current government, 25 per cent of MPs have worked in finance. And that’s not forgetting our bean-countersin-chief at the Department for Education: the secretary of state, Justine Greening, and the schools minister, Nick Gibb, are both accountants by training. It’s just a shame that, in schools, there is so little left to count.

Schools in England are grappling with a real terms 8 per cent cut in funding – a reduction in spending power not seen since the mid-1990s, according to the National Audit Office.

On top of this is the national funding formula merry-go-round, which sees 10,740 schools winning, but 9,128 losing money, as well as having some perverse effects on the very rural schools that the government was trying to protect. In West Sussex, governors have even threatened to go on strike over the proposed formula (bit.ly/GovernorsFunding)

How do the reductions in funding translate in reality, though? An article last year by an anonymous headteacher laid bare what six years of cumulative spending cuts meant: leaky roofs, broken heating and no money for new textbooks (bit.ly/LosingBattle). This week, John Tomsett, head of Huntington School in York, outed himself as the author and revealed that his school now has 10 fewer teachers despite pupil numbers remaining the same.

Of course, teachers will endeavour to improve outcomes for their pupils even as investment dwindles, but an analysis of academy chain accounts underscores Tomsett’s experience, showing the extent to which trusts have had to cut staff and raid school reserves to cope with the funding pressures.

England’s funding problems have not escaped the notice of Andreas Schleicher, the high priest of the Pisa world rankings. Yes, they will have an effect on standards, he says, but there is an important underlying issue at stake here: education is a value choice that societies have to make.

In high-performing education systems, such as China, he says, parents and governments prioritise their spending on educating children – “they invest in the future” because “the school system today is your economy tomorrow”.

Therein lies an extremely important point: parents have a responsibility towards their children; government has a responsibility towards the nation and its future prosperity. But our society collectively determines the values that will guide these.

This is why, in the midst of funding issues, a teacher recruitment and retention crisis and a capacity problem, the education secretary is backing an appeal by the Isle of Wight council in the Supreme Court over fines for term-time holidays (bit.ly/UnauthorisedAbsence). This is not an unnecessary distraction but is about establishing an important principle.

It goes way beyond the rights of parents to remove their children from school for a trip abroad: it is about protecting the rights of children, those taken out of school and their classmates, to an education and a good future. After all, even with the best-funded system, a child cannot benefit if they are not attending school regularly.

But more than that, the case is about saying that education is vital to children, to society and to the future economy. And until we grasp that collectively, our nation’s pile of beans will grow ever smaller.

