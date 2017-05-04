Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Data in primary schools: Where is it going wrong?

    William Stewart
    5th May 2017 at 12:01
    big data, students, teachers, learning
    Following recent warnings that the focus on primary assessment data and accountability is harmful for pupils and teachers, Tes' news editor finds that the numbers are often unreliable and deeply flawed, as well as damaging

    School data consultant and Tes columnist James Pembroke talks to hundreds of primaries a year about tracking pupil progress. He has witnessed how many have struggled to adjust following the government’s abolition of the old national curriculum assessment levels in 2014.

    How off-the-shelf tracking systems are stopping primaries from letting go of the past

    Pembroke estimates that three-quarters of England’s primaries are using some kind of “levels surrogate” that retains the old approach by recording how much of the curriculum a child has covered, rather than how well they have learned it.

    He says that is being driven, in large part, by the off-the-shelf tracking systems. These schools have, he says, persisted with levels in all but name.

    “It’s the emperor’s new clothes – schools have been convinced that they are looking at something different – but they’re not,” he says.

    Increasingly, Pembroke argues, schools are now realising the truth but they are gripped by an inertia that he finds “insane”, as they are “potentially jeopardising children’s learning”.

    Why DIY is not always the answer

    “Most weeks I come across someone who says, ‘Oh, we do our own thing,’” Pembroke says. And that often means “homemade” spreadsheets.

    “The problem is that tracking using Excel is really unwieldy. It is just horrible.

    “They fall into this trap…They start off with one spreadsheet. Then they think, ‘We need one spreadsheet each for years 1,2,4,5 and 6 and then we need a tab for reading, a tab for writing and a tab for maths and then another one for science.’ So there are six spreadsheets now with four tabs each and maybe some other tabs which have got some pivot tables or reports in. Then they get to the end of the year, and the year 1s become year 2s – then they set up another set of spreadsheets and it grows and it grows and it becomes massive.

    “But they [the heads] are really chuffed with what they’ve done and that’s quite a dangerous thing – they’re like Charlton Heston at the National Rifle Association: ‘You’ll tear this out of my cold dead hands!’ But everyone hates it, all the teachers hate it.”

    Doing the right thing

    Don’t use “datadrops” whereby all entries on to a tracking system are made on a particular day or week, says Pembroke. Instead, move towards continual assessment by using your tracking system as a mark book.

    This leaves teachers with more accurate data and means senior leaders have got live, up-to-date data on tap.

    To avoid being stuck in levels, he says, schools “need some way of recording children’s depth of understanding, security and competence, in key areas of the curriculum as and when you teach them”. But Pembroke warns about collecting too much data. “There are schools that go down the micro-assessment level,” he says. “They might have 60 learning objectives for each for reading, writing and maths, then they have got 30 children and they might assess them six times a year – that’s 32,400 assessments each year for a single class. It’s a huge amount.

    “The teachers think, ‘Well, I’m not going to put much effort into this. I’ll leave it ‘til the end of term and then go in with a big sigh and tick a load of stuff.’ Where is the accuracy in that?”

    William Stewart is news editor of Tes. He tweets @wstewarttes

    This article is taken from this week's Tes magazine, which has a cover feature investigating the effects of using data in schools. Tes is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Comments

    Related Content

    'If you make data generation the goal of education then data is what you will get. Not quality teaching'

    1st April 2017 at 10:10

    'I am haunted by the coloured highlighting on the spreadsheets that my school uses to track pupil progress data'

    12th February 2017 at 16:03

    Shield the data…for your own protection

    27th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Sats Week: 'My teacher seems to believe that learning the difference bet...
    2. 'All aboard the Titanic catastrophe of the new GCSEs' – an English teach...
    3. Six ways your school should be showing it takes staff wellbeing seriously
    4. 'They turn schools into test factories': 10 reasons to abolish Sats
    5. 'Rather than asking why teachers leave the profession, we should wonder ...
    6. ‘The narrative that budget cuts will hit students with Send hardest is i...
    7. Morpurgo: 'Dark spider' of Sats is bringing fear to classrooms
    8. The pre-Sats checklist: an eight-point guide to ensure you're ready
    9. Exclusive: Four hundred thousand UK children without a bed, charity warns
    10. WATCH: Parents step up video campaign against school cuts

    Breaking news

    body image survey

    Exclusive: Pisa study to look at pupils' body image but UK will not take part

    5th May 2017 at 11:22
    Hate crimes

    Exclusive: School hate crimes spike following Brexit and Trump votes

    5th May 2017 at 05:30
    sleep, beds, poverty, disadvantage, buttle uk, charity, families, parents, children, austerity

    Exclusive: Four hundred thousand UK children without a bed, charity warns

    5th May 2017 at 05:01
    Dice

    11-plus like 'rolling a loaded dice’

    5th May 2017 at 00:01
    When Scottish pupils leave school and enter employment a zero-hours contract counts as success

    Zero-hours jobs count towards school-leaver destination stats

    5th May 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now