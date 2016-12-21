    Ding dong merrily on high, the term-end bell is ringing

    Michael Tidd
    23rd December 2016 at 00:00
    Michael Tidd offers his own carols to give teachers a little extra festive cheer
    Your alternative Christmas hymn sheet, specially written for teachers

    fter packing up the car with “best teacher” mugs and piles of books that will likely stay in the boot all holiday, I thought that rather than ranting about all that’s wrong with the world, I’d instead pen some Christmas carols just for teachers. Enjoy.

    While Teachers Mark

     

    While teachers mark their books each night up at the DfE

    They’re looking for another way to forced academies

     

    With tasks and tests and scaled scores the teachers felt confused

    The trials of the current year left them all feeling bruised

     

    But fear not, said the minister, more changes for next year

    We’ve tried to think up more new tests but just had no idea

    Do You Hear What I Hear?

     

    Said the headteacher to the HMI

    Do you see what I see?

    Look just over there, HMI

    Do you see what I see?

    A child, a child, learning in his class

    Making progress here in my school

    Making progress here in my school

     

    Said the HMI to the class TA

    Do you hear what I hear?

    What is going on here, TA?

    Do you hear what I hear?

    A teacher now, is giving back their work

    Not a mark can be seen on the page

    No red marks can be seen on the page

     

    Said the teacher to the poor inspector man

    Do you know what I know?

    Listen now to me inspector man

    Do you know what I know?

    Sean Harford knows, far more than you, sir, do

    That my marking is not done for you

    That my marking is not done for you

     

    Said Sean Harford to teachers everywhere

    Listen to what I say

    Do what’s best for children everywhere

    Listen to what I say

    Your school is yours, now run it as you will

    Teach your children the best way you know

    Teach your children the best way you know

    Now Rest ye Merry Teacher Folk

     

    Now rest ye merry teacher folk

    Let no work pass this way

    Remember that each Christmas time

    Your family come to stay

    So stop your work, put down your pens

    Put that laptop away

    It is time now for Baileys and gin

    Baileys and gin

    It is time now for Baileys and gin

    Hark the Right-wing Press

     

    Hark the right-wing press does sing

    Grammar schools are just the thing

    They are perfect for my child

    With the riches we have piled

    Keep the riff-raff from our doors

    Insist on some high test scores

    And with common voice proclaim

    Poor kids should achieve the same

    Equality for everyone

    But something better, for my son

    In the Comprehensive

     

    In the bleak staff meeting, teaching staff did moan

    Pay rises were tiny; timetables had grown

    Budgets falling year on year, year on year

    In the comprehensive, worse to come we fear

     

    Principals and leaders, subjects can’t sustain

    As they plan their spending, feel the heavy strain

    Bills are rising once again, tax and NI rise

    Teachers are the big cost, results the only prize

     

    What can we do now, poor as we are?

    If we were a business, we would raise our charge

    If we were a rail firm, fares would surely rise

    But instead we’ll have a class of 45

    Silent Tests

     

    Silent tests, grammar tests

    Phonics check and the rest

    Scores must rise for every child

    While in practice their hours are whiled

    Booster classes now, please

    Booster classes now, please

     

    Silent tests, grammar tests

    Nouns and verbs, we digest

    We shall learn subjunctive form

    Fronted adverbs become the norm

    Long division will rule

    Long division will rule

     

    Silent tests, grammar tests

    Whose scores will be the best?

    Drill them all in greater depth

    So much for that curricular breadth

    Praise the scaled score

    Praise the scaled score

    Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire. He tweets as @MichaelT1979

