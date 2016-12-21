Ding dong merrily on high, the term-end bell is ringing

fter packing up the car with “best teacher” mugs and piles of books that will likely stay in the boot all holiday, I thought that rather than ranting about all that’s wrong with the world, I’d instead pen some Christmas carols just for teachers. Enjoy.

While Teachers Mark

While teachers mark their books each night up at the DfE

They’re looking for another way to forced academies

With tasks and tests and scaled scores the teachers felt confused

The trials of the current year left them all feeling bruised

But fear not, said the minister, more changes for next year

We’ve tried to think up more new tests but just had no idea

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Said the headteacher to the HMI

Do you see what I see?

Look just over there, HMI

Do you see what I see?

A child, a child, learning in his class

Making progress here in my school

Making progress here in my school

Said the HMI to the class TA

Do you hear what I hear?

What is going on here, TA?

Do you hear what I hear?

A teacher now, is giving back their work

Not a mark can be seen on the page

No red marks can be seen on the page

Said the teacher to the poor inspector man

Do you know what I know?

Listen now to me inspector man

Do you know what I know?

Sean Harford knows, far more than you, sir, do

That my marking is not done for you

That my marking is not done for you

Said Sean Harford to teachers everywhere

Listen to what I say

Do what’s best for children everywhere

Listen to what I say

Your school is yours, now run it as you will

Teach your children the best way you know

Teach your children the best way you know

Now Rest ye Merry Teacher Folk

Now rest ye merry teacher folk

Let no work pass this way

Remember that each Christmas time

Your family come to stay

So stop your work, put down your pens

Put that laptop away

It is time now for Baileys and gin

Baileys and gin

It is time now for Baileys and gin

Hark the Right-wing Press

Hark the right-wing press does sing

Grammar schools are just the thing

They are perfect for my child

With the riches we have piled

Keep the riff-raff from our doors

Insist on some high test scores

And with common voice proclaim

Poor kids should achieve the same

Equality for everyone

But something better, for my son

In the Comprehensive

In the bleak staff meeting, teaching staff did moan

Pay rises were tiny; timetables had grown

Budgets falling year on year, year on year

In the comprehensive, worse to come we fear

Principals and leaders, subjects can’t sustain

As they plan their spending, feel the heavy strain

Bills are rising once again, tax and NI rise

Teachers are the big cost, results the only prize

What can we do now, poor as we are?

If we were a business, we would raise our charge

If we were a rail firm, fares would surely rise

But instead we’ll have a class of 45

Silent Tests

Silent tests, grammar tests

Phonics check and the rest

Scores must rise for every child

While in practice their hours are whiled

Booster classes now, please

Booster classes now, please

Silent tests, grammar tests

Nouns and verbs, we digest

We shall learn subjunctive form

Fronted adverbs become the norm

Long division will rule

Long division will rule

Silent tests, grammar tests

Whose scores will be the best?

Drill them all in greater depth

So much for that curricular breadth

Praise the scaled score

Praise the scaled score

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire. He tweets as @MichaelT1979