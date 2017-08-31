Do I want to be a head? No way …well, maybe

I’ve been in teaching for 18 years now. I am enjoying a great deal of success in my role as an assistant headteacher, but, increasingly, I find myself browsing the headteacher ads in Tes. I would love the opportunity to lead a school, make a real difference and finally get a salary that would mean I don’t have to pop to the toilet to avoid embarrassment when I meet up with my old university friends and we start discussing wages.

Yet when I imagine my future, sitting behind a big mahogany headteacher’s desk, with the safety and education of every child on my shoulders, my heart fills with terror. Do I really want the “top job”?

What a great time it would be to apply. Horror stories are filling the newspapers about the impending drought of school leaders. A report published by the Future Leaders Trust, Teaching Leaders and TeachFirst last year revealed that there could be a shortage of 19,000 heads in five years’ time. One in four schools face difficulties recruiting senior leaders. The Future Leaders Trust revealed recently that 50 per cent of headteachers in London are “approaching retirement”.

My country needs me! I need to enlist in the next cohort of headteachers and make my own small contribution to save our education system from crisis. Don’t I?

As secondary schools are herded in to multi-academy trusts, examinations are being set up so the majority of pupils fail and the new funding formula is no longer being described by the government as “fair”. Blackpool secondary headteacher and blogger Stephen Tierney recently published a book entitled Liminal Leadership that describes how we are a generation of leaders guiding schools from the old educational landscape to the new. Moulding a school that improves the chances of young people is a worthy calling. I have been inspired by many headteachers who have a clear vision for their school and created institutions that improve the lives of the pupils that attend them. Many share the view – most notably espoused by Vic Goddard – that being a headteacher really is the “best job in the world”.

Becoming a headteacher would enable me to make more of a difference than any other role in education. So, I took the plunge. I spent a year completing an aspirant headteacher’s course and then found myself in my current headteacher’s office – telling her that I was going to apply for the headship of another school and that I needed a reference.

She fixed me with an unforgettable stare:

“What do you want to do that for? I mean, look at the state of me. Is this what you want?”

Sleepless nights

Now, I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for our headteacher. She has transformed our school. We now not only enjoy great academic success – results that have placed us in the top 7 per cent of schools for academic progress in recent years – but we also have much safer, happier and enriched pupils under her leadership.

If I were half as good a headteacher as she is, I know I would be doing an amazing job. Yet on that dark November afternoon, chatting in her office, she wasn’t modelling the image of someone in “the greatest job in the world”.

When I started teaching, I had no intention of becoming a headteacher. In fact, I had no intention of going in to senior leadership at all. I was very proud of my mother when she took on the job of leading a school in North London. But I observed first-hand the impact that being a deputy and then a headteacher had on my mum. The long hours, the constant stress – even in the holidays – and the occasional drive home being escorted by the police due to violent threats made by parents.

The daily reality of being a headteacher appears worse now than that experienced by my mother.

“Eighty per cent of your job is dealing with human resource issues,” one headteacher told me. “Especially in the current recruitment crisis – there is always a job to fill, always an employee you are bending over backwards to keep on board.”

With reports of the government missing their recruitment targets and a third of new recruits leaving the their first five years of teaching, simply getting teachers in front of a class is a constant headache. Schools have permanent adverts for English, maths and science teachers. There are always vacancies, temporarily filled by non-specialists and supply teachers. When people do apply, schools are having to employ increasingly weaker candidates.

Then there are the constant financial worries. As resources directed to schools are being cut to the bone, there is not a school in my area that isn’t setting deficit budgets. Schools are having to make redundancies, increase class sizes and in some cases turn down requests from heads of department to buy one set of text books.

If you become a headteacher today, you will be becoming the leader of an institution that is not financially viable, with no way of balancing the books without making decisions that have a negative impact on the education of the young people in your charge. In no other field would you be expected to lead an institution that is financially doomed with no possibility of turning the situation around.

If deficit budgets wouldn’t keep you awake at night, safeguarding issues definitely would. Headteachers I have spoken to also recount sleepless nights worrying about the safety of all of the pupils in the school – the safeguarding cases that live long in the memory, the fear that you haven’t correctly implemented the government’s Prevent strategy.

Not to mention the worry that you haven’t sufficiently practised the fire drill or the emergency “lockdown” procedures in case of an attack by a lone gunman.

Community-minded

Something I had never really considered until speaking to headteachers is how you are perceived by the local community.

The vast majority of parents are supportive of their local school and its leaders. Yet I have heard stories of angry parents threatening headteachers, smashing up the head’s office in their absence and even commencing legal proceedings against heads over the most trivial of issues.

All of this is before we even begin to consider the unsustainably long hours. Late night after late night of parents’ evenings, governors meetings, school productions, waiting for trips to return and senior leadership meetings.

While you deal with all of this, looming in the background is Ofsted. One set of poor results, one inspection that doesn’t conform to Ofsted’s ever-moving goalposts and you and all of your senior leadership colleagues will be out of a job.

Although the look on my headteacher’s face has stayed with me, my unswerving optimism led me to persevere with my application.

When I was offered an interview, what kept me awake at night was the sheer terror of being successful. I anxiously imagined my first day: sitting in my office with the thought that I was directly responsible for the safety of every child coupled with the knowledge that I would be running a financially doomed institution.

I didn’t get the job. I remember feeling a huge, imaginary, burden lifted from my shoulders. I was upset, but I reflected this was more because of the fact that I had come second. Truth be told, I had a lucky escape.

So, after all that, why do I still set my filter on the Tes jobs website to “headteacher”? Perhaps it is too important a job to leave to someone else.

Xavier Britton is a pseudonym for a senior leader at a school in the South West of England