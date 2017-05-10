Don’t believe the twits who tweet that exams don’t matter

Every May and August, at a critical juncture in their lives, students are hit by a slew of advice. As they plough through exams, then wait anxiously for the results, countless people send out versions of the same message: “Don’t worry, exams aren’t important – just look at all the successful people who didn’t do well at school!”

The advice may be well intentioned, but it normally comes from those not directly involved in education. And, in some cases, breezy social media posts about the supposed irrelevance of exams seem motivated less by altruism and more by the opportunity to bask in one’s own wisdom and virtue. Maybe they will alleviate the pain for some, but if students who fall short of expectations hear that the exams aren’t that big a deal, despite having invested all their energy in them, this could feel like salt being ground into their wounds.

For a decade or more, these students will have worked their way through an education system that pivots around exams; the “two-term dash” to Higher remains resolutely in place. If anything, exams have become more high-stakes and competitive. When I sat Highers, I can’t remember anyone having a tutor. Now it’s boom time for tutoring, while the Easter break has become a holiday in name only when entire classes turn up dutifully for revision sessions at school.

Judgement days

Schools are judged by exams; the entire education system is structured around them. So you can understand pupils’ cognitive dissonance when, at the very moment they’re finally taking on these tests, people are queuing up to say they don’t matter.

Such advice confusingly conflates two arguments. Firstly, should exams matter as much as they do? Secondly, as things stand, do exams matter? The answer to the first question, many would, of course, say, is “No”. But the answer to the second remains steadfastly “Yes”. Of course, there are those who appear not to have been held back by an unhappy experience of school. But their stories should be counterbalanced by opposing narratives: people slogging away on zero-hours contracts or ground down by a job they hate because, at a certain point in time, they fell short, owing to a flawed snapshot of their abilities.

It’s easy for celebrities with huge bank balances to dispense advice about bouncing back from adversity. Teachers, on the other hand, offer considered advice: compassionate but hard-nosed when necessary – no amount of homespun motivational tweets will get you into medicine if you failed maths and biology.

EIS union assistant secretary Andrea Bradley says teachers play a crucial role in “alleviating the stress and anxiety that many candidates experience at the end of an exam”. She was responding angrily to the Scottish Qualifications Authority’s decision to delay teachers’ access to question papers until the day after exams – the SQA says social media dissection of just-sat papers can “distress” students. Which misses the obvious irony that, if pupils are less able to discuss exams with teachers, they are more likely to look for solace from untrustworthy sources on social media.

Underneath all the policy rhetoric about trusting teachers and collaboration, there remains a controlling, them-and-us streak in Scottish education’s powers-that-be. From the government’s standardised national assessments to inspections body Education Scotland’s recent admonishment of schools for failings in S1-3, there’s an unwillingness to let teachers decide what needs doing. The SQA’s stance on exam papers is not an anomaly – it’s more like business as usual.

