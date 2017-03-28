'Don't let SEND terminology create barriers to collaboration'

Any non-teacher overhearing a conversation between two teachers would be forgiven for thinking that they were listening to a foreign language. People working in education use a huge array of sector-specific vocabulary that can be very difficult to follow ─ and the number of abbreviations and acronyms multiply when we are talking about special or additional needs and disabilities (SEND).

While those of us working in the sector are now fluent in the distinct dialect of educationese, it is important to remember that this does not apply to everyone. And when you are speaking to parents ─ particularly those of young people with special educational needs ─ this can be a real problem.

Most of us will have experienced that feeling of frustration or momentary panic when we are in a foreign country and someone is asking us a question or trying to tell us something and we just don’t understand. Some parents can experience similar feelings when they find themselves in a meeting with a teacher; aware of the importance of what is being discussed, but unable to fully understand what is being said because they don’t speak the lingo.

Teachers can avoid creating feelings of exclusion, or perhaps even anger and resentment, by making sure that the language we use is as accessible as possible.

SEND terminology across the UK

However, it’s also worth bearing in mind that language can be a barrier to collaboration even between professionals working in SEND provision.

Each of the four countries in the UK has its own education system and so speaks its own variant of educationese, including terminology relating to additional needs. Across the UK, there is a wealth of information that could be of benefit to all regardless of which system it comes from ─ and I worry that differences in language are preventing knowledge being shared as widely as it could be.

So, if you happen to come across what looks like a great article or source of information only to discover that it is written in a different dialect to the one that you are used to, don’t be put off and assume that it doesn’t apply to your context. We are all working towards the same goal: trying to offer the best possible provision for children and young people with SEND. It would be a shame to potentially miss out on something that makes it easier to meet students’ needs just because of a language barrier that feels too high to hurdle.

Although not exhaustive by any means, the following glossary of common terms should provide a good starting point to help you make sense of material from around the UK.

SEND glossary

England Northern Ireland Scotland Wales Phase Reception (4-5) Y1-Y6 (5-11) Primary 1-primary 7 (4-11) P1-P7 (4-11) Reception -Y6 (4-11) Y7-Y13 (11-18) Y8-Y14 (11-18) S1-S6 (11-17) Y7-Y13 (11-18) Needs Special educational needs and disability (SEN/SEND) Special educational needs (SEN) Additional support needs (ASN) Additional learning needs (ALN) Staff Special educational needs coordinator (SENCo) Special educational needs coordinator (SENCo); Learning support coordinator (new legislation) Additional support needs coordinator (ASN); Principal teacher of support for learning (SFL teacher) Additional learning needs coordinator (ALNCo) Support staff Teaching assistant (TA) Learning support assistant (LSA); Classroom assistant (CA) Classroom assistant; Learning support assistant (LSA); SEN auxiliary Teaching assistant (TA) Provision Education Health Care Plan (EHCP) Statement of Special Educational Needs Coordinated Support Plan Individual Development Plan (Statement of SEN)

Michael Surr is education development officer at the National Association for Special Educational Needs (Nasen) and previously worked as a primary class teacher, Sendco and deputy headteacher.