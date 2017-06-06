Election countdown: 'Teachers are sure to vote with education at the very forefront of their minds'

There are many reasons why teachers might decide where to place their cross on the ballot paper this Thursday. Brexit, national security, the NHS, to name but three. But education policy set by central government – and experienced on at the whiteboard frontline – is also increasingly at the forefront of their minds.

Why might that be? Most obviously, funding cuts are being felt deeply by many, many schools. The squeeze really is on.

However, I reckon there’s more to this than simply worrying where the next investment bean is going to come from.

Teachers, you see, are now feeling, in their professional lives, the results of being the subject of a massive public policy experiment.

This experiment sees the fusing of the aforementioned tumultuous funding reducations with major structural reform in academisation, accountability, exams, assessment, pay and conditions and curriculum.

Teachers aren’t so much being asked to fiddle while Rome burns as told to reconfigure the Colosseum and Palatine Hill while the eternal city is being overcome by flames.

Slim pickings

My brilliant colleagues Ann Mroz and William Stewart have both pointed out in the last few days that there’s not much to inspire in any of the party’s manifestos when it comes to schools, and they’re right. But that doesn’t mean education will not be a profoundly important issue for teachers – and parents – on Thursday.

Nobody really likes the feeling of being treated like a lab rat: and, remember, secondary teachers are witnessing the new GCSEs in Maths and English being sat right at the very moment that the nation votes and their primary colleagues are attempting to work out what’s happening with the latest primary assessment debacle.

All the while, they hear talk of colleagues being laid off and departments being shut due to cuts.

It’s no wonder that many, possibly most, teachers (who, let’s not forget, are often parents too) will vote later this week with education policy at the very forefront of their minds.

Ed Dorrell is head of content at Tes. He tweets @Ed_Dorrell .

