    Evidence to back up pupil equity money is thin

    Emma Seith
    10th February 2017 at 00:00
    As some schools rejoice at being handed wads of cash to close the attainment gap, others will miss out, and the research to prove which approach works is missing

    Schools are more used to suffering death by a thousand cuts than being handed wads of cash, so the atmosphere must have been incredible in the schools that benefited from the government’s £120 million pupil equity fund, the allocation of which was announced last week.

    Undoubtedly, headteachers would have done their own sums when the draft budget was announced in December, hastily reaching for a calculator when they realised that, as of April, they were in line for £1,200 extra for every pupil claiming free meals from P1 to S3. Still, it will have felt good to have those figures – some six digits long – confirmed in black and white.

    Nancy Clunie, the headteacher of Dalmarnock Primary in Glasgow, has seen her budget increase 18-fold. Dalmarnock was the primary school to benefit most from the pupil premium and it will receive £278,400 come April. Its annual devolved budget is usually about £15,000 per year.

    Investment in staff development was among her first thoughts, she said, and it was at the top of Gerry Lyons’ mind when he spoke to TESS after finding out that his school – St Andrew’s Secondary, also in Glasgow – was to get the biggest share of any school in Scotland: £354,000. Mr Lyons put his typical budget at about £100,000.

    These heads’ early instincts about where the new money might go chimes with Education Endowment Foundation chief executive Kevan Collins’ advice. For the last six years, Mr Collins has advised English schools on how to spend their pupil premium – the scheme upon which the pupil equity fund is based. Investing in teacher professional development would pay dividends, he counsels, warning against “quick wins” like reducing class sizes, hiring more classrooms assistants, investing in a glut of iPads and running summer schools.

    The funding will, however, be galling for schools or areas with low take-up of free meals or where families are above the threshold to claim for free meals, but are disadvantaged and grappling with all of the additional challenges that brings.

    The government talked about basing its calculations on the number of pupils eligible for free meals but, ultimately, as we reveal today, only those who claim have been counted.

    The other issue is how effective a proxy for poverty free school meals is. Glasgow director of education Maureen McKenna argued last summer that more sophisticated measures take into account things such as mothers’ qualifications to assess whether pupils are likely to underachieve at school.

    Then there are the 103 primaries and 10 special schools that will receive nothing from the pupil equity fund.

    Putting such reservations to one side, 2,374 schools are set to receive funds, so the focus must be on spending the money wisely.

    Already questions are emerging: Collins advises against summer schools but we know that attainment-challenge money is being spent on those. He also advises against splurging pupil equity funding on classroom assistants, but we know some councils have used their attainment-challenge money to employ more classroom assistants, because they couldn’t get teachers.

    In today’s TESS, we reveal that the government’s Interventions for Equity website has been rubbished by academics owing to the lack of evidence showing that the interventions highlighted work. We have to do better than this.

    In England, the EEF will invest £200m in new educational research over 15 years. Where is the commitment to finding out what works in Scotland?

    @Emma_Seith

