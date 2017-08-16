Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'The experience of students taking the new A levels and GCSEs does not seem a priority for ministers or exam boards'

    Will Allsopp
    16th August 2017 at 17:20
    In the midst of endless chatter about the new GCSEs and reformed A levels, one group is often absent: the students sitting the tests, writes a nervous sixth-former

    The anxiety of not knowing what my future will look like on Friday is dominating my every thought. It’s a strange feeling, knowing that I might have to redraft the life I’ve come up with over the last 17 years in an instant. I’m gripped with a weird sadistic excitement in possibly seeing the grade boundaries released by the exam boards in advance, trying to master the impossible alchemy of predicting my score based on out-of-context data with no relevance to my actual grade.

    We might never be free from the anxiety presented by results, but this year is different. With the introduction of new courses in both AS and A levels, we know even less about the tests and grade boundaries that our futures will be decided by. Exam boards and schools, by understanding the process we have to go through better, can ease the stress and help us achieve.

    Past paper problems

    First is the issue of past papers, which are an essential revision tool for any maths or science student wanting to get a decent grade. Knowing and understanding the types of questions we’ll be facing in May helps us to prepare for them more effectively. It also helps teachers communicate what we need to know in a more efficient way.

    This year, for most A-level exams, OCR, AQA, and Edexcel provided a maximum of three past papers. That means we have to delve into old specifications that cover areas missed in the new course and miss out some that were on this year’s tests. Most of my revision time was spent trawling through endless folders thick with digital dust for questions not seen in an exam hall for nearly 20 years.

    That is not effective revision. The questions that I did find were either not relevant, on something I’d not studied, or unhelpful for the kind of practice I needed to do. Any extra resources the exam boards endorse are either behind a wall only accessible to teachers or in costly textbooks.

    When asked, AQA, OCR and Edexcel responded citing specimen papers and other resources they had made available – and how highly responsive they were when it came to the scale of government exam reform.

    Exam boards could easily improve on their current output. They could spend some time in the long off-season curating a much larger library of freely available exam papers for students to practice from. It’s definitely worth it, given the marked effect that easily accessible resources have on teaching and learning.

    Understanding the process of revision is key. If you give us more of an opportunity to practice the types of questions you’re going to ask us, it reduces the pressure we feel profoundly and helps us get better grades.

    Cohort in confusion

    Another problem facing this year’s cohort is the confusion following the government’s frenzied reconstruction of the A-level system under Michael Gove. Despite most of our AS exams not counting towards our final grades next year – apart from maths, which for some mystifying reason still matters – many of us are sitting them anyway, only for the slate to be wiped clean in September, a month after we’ve been spat off the results conveyer belt.

    This means we will find ourselves trudging through the ridiculous exercise of fishing for past papers twice: inevitably reusing questions from the year before rather than finding new areas for improvement.

    It seems obvious to someone who has been through the system recently, but currently, an empathic understanding of these processes doesn’t appear forthcoming from exam boards or the government.

    The political motivations of Westminster, the caring messages of teachers and the press releases of the exam boards will never be able to fully reduce the stress and anxiety that accompany results day. However, by working in students’ best interests and by listening to our criticism, they could help get us through it with a little less anxiety.

    Will Allsopp is a sixth-former at King Edward VI school in Suffolk studying science

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    A levels: Private schools outperform similar state schools on pupil progress

    14th August 2017 at 15:50

    Poor pupils choosing 'less suitable' A levels for entry to elite universities

    13th August 2017 at 00:02

    Colleges ditch A levels amid funding pressures

    4th August 2017 at 00:02

    Cash-strapped colleges forced to ditch A levels

    4th August 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Teacher banned for giving pupils answers during Sats test
    2. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    3. 'Bored' teachers sign up to cheat on partners during holidays
    4. Durand Academy's special measures Ofsted report quashed by the High Court
    5. GCSE and A-level grade boundaries' publication delayed to prevent pupil ...
    6. 'The new GCSE grades just signal more overly-politicised and largely poi...
    7. How to encourage 'active' good behaviour
    8. Teachers 'lose thousands of pounds' because of benefits changes
    9. Looking back on A-level results day
    10. Why I love the new English GCSE: a controversial romance

    Breaking news

    AS levels

    Heads say government reforms are killing the AS level

    17th August 2017 at 00:03
    mental health

    Schools' mental health support based on 'patchy' evidence

    16th August 2017 at 14:10
    social_mobility.jpg

    Opportunity areas could face 'unrealistic expectations', warns DfE research

    16th August 2017 at 13:51
    Science

    Removing practicals from A-level science grades could 'damage pupils' motivation'

    16th August 2017 at 13:26
    sex, adultery, teachers, august, summer holidays, illicitencounters.com, extramarital, bored, lonely

    'Bored' teachers sign up to cheat on partners during holidays

    16th August 2017 at 12:59

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now