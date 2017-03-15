Facts are useless without the context behind them

Evidence is crucial. Through the work of researchers across the world, in every sphere of knowledge, we can incrementally improve our understanding of how things work and how to go about our lives in more efficient and fulfilling ways.

And that’s the point: it’s a slow chipping away of ignorance, not something that generally happens in an instant, revelatory way. To talk up scraps of evidence in isolation takes us into shaky territory. As a wise man might once have said: “Beware the Daily Mail’s tidings that aubergines cure cancer.”

The quality of evidence was a hot potato at the Scottish Parliament’s Education and Skills Committee meeting last week. The committee got flak from education secretary John Swinney, who was unimpressed at the quality of surveys and focus groups it had used to justify attacks on national organisations such as the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland.

Teachers also know that evidence is not just about facts, figures and focus groups. Sometimes the right actions come from instinct

He poured scorn on the committee’s findings, questioning the reliability of responses that had not been weighted to ensure a fair cross-section of the workforce.

It seemed a reasonable argument, although perhaps a tad ironic given that the government’s flagship education policy of standardised national assessments has been rushed through despite a dearth of evidence. But the value of evidence is not just about its inherent quality – it’s also about what you do with it. If the committee were to say, “Education Scotland and SQA are definitely rubbish – we know that because we did this survey,” then that would be overstepping the mark.

If, however, MSPs were to use this evidence to inform the territory they should explore and the questions to put to ministers, that seems sensible. The committee has gathered some compelling views from teachers and pupils.

If we fall into the trap of seeing evidence in a binary way – either good or bad, with no shades of grey – then we need only look at recent political events to see where this might lead. It was this approach to evidence that afflicted debate in the US presidential campaign, and gave birth to the “fake news” monster.

Donald Trump is deploying a classic authoritarian tactic when it comes to evidence: he tells us that we can believe his version of events or the media’s “fake news” – there is no middle ground. The acquisition of evidence is thus reduced from a careful search for truth to a playground question: “Whose side are you on?” Teachers know to resist the abuse of evidence. So often, policymakers seize upon evidence before rushing through education schemes that obstruct rather than enable the work of teachers. And in the complex world of education, even apparently rigorous analysis of thousands of research studies must be treated with caution.

Teachers also know that evidence is not just about facts, figures and focus groups. Sometimes the right actions come from instinct – knowing when a child is distressed, or when ditching the lesson plan might help a struggling pupil. In those moments, empathy trumps external evidence.

Evidence is not a standardised currency; it has no inherent value. Weigh it up carefully, in context and unpolluted by the whims of politicians, and it may come in useful. Without a guiding sense of moral purpose, however, evidence becomes ineffectual – or, worse, it might even damage the pupils and teachers it purports to help.

@Henry_Hepburn