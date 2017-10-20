Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The final lesson from Educating Greater Manchester: 'To give children the chance to succeed, we need more money'

    Joseph Bispham
    20th October 2017 at 17:32
    Mr Bispham, of Educating the East End fame, reviews the final episode of Channel 4's sister programme, Educating Greater Manchester

    With teachers collectively breathing a sigh of relief as half-term fast approaches, our time at Harrop Fold comes to an end. 

    The final episode was a sobering reminder of the challenges facing schools up and down the country and the blindingly obvious fact that seems to have been lost on our current government: you cannot provide a world-class education to all pupils if you are not willing to fund it.

    The faces of the senior staff during meetings were telling as they began listing the "shortcuts" they had needed to take to make ends meet – larger class sizes, fewer teachers, less in-class support, fewer resources. Whilst the big shiny and modern building can apparently mask this (I would wager a fair amount that this is part of a financially crippling PFI contract) on the day-to-day, the Povey brothers could not escape this reality as exams came around. They may not want to make excuses but they know what I know. To give children the chance to succeed, we need more money.

    Drew Povey may have been putting a brave face on events after the exams, but he was fully aware that the majority of his Year 11 group were not on course to achieve the grades that would set them on a journey to success. You could see it as he talked about the results.  Harrop Fold should be producing year after year of academic high-achievers – the young people we have got to know deserve this much and the staff are clearly eager to help them achieve this. Yet the sad truth is many of those staff will have left in a few years' time, dragged down by a system that condemns them to failure.  

    'Schools have it tough'

    I applaud the school and the producers for their bravery in tackling this. It is important we do not simply promote education as being all wonderfully fulfilling slick narratives. The reality that schools face, created by policymakers who are at best disinterested, prevents pupils from the most deprived areas from becoming successes. 

    This may not have been the "Musharaf" moment many of us had hoped for but I have really enjoyed our time with Harrop Fold. The compassion of the staff and the experiences of the pupils made compelling viewing and will have only added to the number of people who are on the side of teachers as we continue to battle for our young people. 

    And I hope that, even with the odds stacked against them, they can begin to realise the success they deserve.

    Joseph Bispham teaches at Forest Gate Community School and starred in Educating the East End. He worked in politics before moving into teaching and tweets @MrBispham

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Unrequited love, a pot-noodle head and the bad boys of Year 7: Mr Bispham reviews this week's Educating Greater Manchester

    13th October 2017 at 17:14

    'Episode 6 of Educating Greater Manchester reinforced my hate of mobile phones – they should be banned from all schools'

    6th October 2017 at 17:38

    'Episode four of Educating Greater Manchester reminded us that school staff are vital beacons of consistency'

    22nd September 2017 at 16:15

    Mr Bispham reviews episode 3 of Educating Greater Manchester: Tinder, musicals and why schools should ban mobile phones

    15th September 2017 at 10:36

    Mr Bispham reviews: 'Episode two of Educating Greater Manchester was a toast to the network of support for troubled teens'

    8th September 2017 at 13:06

    Mr Bispham reviews: ‘Without pause, Educating Greater Manchester arrives on our screens at breakneck speed’

    31st August 2017 at 15:48

    Educating Greater Manchester: The fly-on-the-wall cameras find a new home

    22nd August 2017 at 14:52

    Most read

    1. England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise
    2. Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding S...
    3. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    4. Government announces details of postgraduate teaching apprenticeships
    5. LISTEN: Carol Dweck on growth mindset theory, her critics and how she is...
    6. A-levels system no longer 'fit for purpose', says Royal Society president
    7. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    8. Why I put a stop to maths lesson observations in my school
    9. Exclusive: Recruitment crisis causes explosion in number of assistant he...
    10. Performance-related pay has increased teacher workload, DfE research shows

    Breaking news

    This week's podcast looks at the rising number of assistant heads.

    The Tes podcast: Assistant heads, primary leaders' pay and parking problems

    20th October 2017 at 18:08
    headteachers, church of england, cofe, nigel genders, qualification, leadership, training, schools

    CofE to train hundreds of aspiring headteachers

    20th October 2017 at 15:35
    Providers of the leadership qualifications have been revealed.

    Thirty providers to offer new qualification for academy trust leaders and executive heads

    20th October 2017 at 15:18

    Edge Hill's former dean of education convicted of fraud

    20th October 2017 at 15:07
    Critics say N4 lacks credibility because there is no external exam

    Review of new qualifications must be 'accelerated'

    20th October 2017 at 11:55

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now