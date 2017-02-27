    Five ways to make parents cheerleaders for your subject

    Mark Enser
    27th February 2017 at 15:03
    A head of geography explains how he has helped pupils to achieve in his subject by strengthening relationships with parents and getting them to support him in his work

    When I was at school, parents were invited to a parents’ evening once a year, received a report and, barring the occasional school play, that was that.

    Things have changed. Barely an evening goes by without me passing a horde of parents coming in as I am heading home, ready to attend literacy evenings, exam support sessions, Stem workshops or cabaret and teatime theatre.

    Our school really is at the heart of the community and parents are always highly involved. As a head of department, I have tried to build on this and to look for opportunities to get parents involved not just in the school, but in my subject, geography.

    I’d like to show how we can make parents into cheerleaders for our subjects by sharing the story of a Year 9 pupil, who we will call Tina.

    1: Don’t shy away from difficult conversations with parents

    Tina came to the school working at well below her expected level of achievement. Her work, early on, was poor and her homework was often missed or rushed. Inevitably, she started getting detentions and the first contact that I had with her dad was less than positive.

    However, I made a point of calling home regularly to discuss our concerns. I made our expectations clear, and it wasn’t long before Tina’s homework started to appear on time and classwork started to be completed to a much higher quality.

    2: Celebrate success

    Once Tina started to focus and take the subject seriously, her work improved rapidly. Soon, she produced a piece of work that was genuinely excellent. In our department, we log excellent work and email parents to celebrate their child’s success. Sending these emails once a fortnight is a real highlight of my job and never more so than in this case.

    3: Make it public

    We have started to display these examples of excellent work at parents’ evenings, along with annotation explaining what makes them good. While parents are waiting for appointments, they look at the work and discuss it with their children. It makes for some very constructive conversations. Of course, Tina’s work made the wall and I have never seen anyone look as proud as she did when her dad asked if he could take a photo of the display to show the rest of her family.

    4: Keep the lines of communication open

    Following parents’ evening, I try to keep parents informed about what happens next. If we have discussed what needs to happen for their child to make more progress, I’ll send an email to them after the next test to let them know how they did and what the next steps will be. This takes a bit of effort, but I really feel it is worth my time. It certainly had a huge impact on Tina, who would often come to class telling me that her dad had been asking about her geography work and looking at her homework with her.

    5: Make the parents students

    Parents often ask how they can support their children; so let’s give them something to do. I know from experience that the pupils who do best in geography are those who take an interest in the world around them. To help with this I have a blog where I post articles relating to geography, along with prompt questions to consider. Pupils can sign up to get an email each time a new article is posted and I encourage their parents to sign up as well; I often hear that they have been talking about the latest post over dinner.

    Of course, some parents will be harder to reach than others, but if we can start to build these kinds of relationships wherever we can, we will help to create lasting partnerships that will support our students to achieve in our subjects.

    Mark Enser is head of geography at Heathfield Community College in East Sussex. He blogs at Teachreal.wordpress.com. Find him on Twitter @EnserMark

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    This homework app claims to make parents a help, not a hindrance

    6th February 2017 at 15:05

    Behaviour management: 'Instead of suspending students, why not ask their parents to join the class?'

    3rd February 2017 at 15:23

    'Stop slinging mud at parents – follow these 10 steps to better school-family relations'

    26th January 2017 at 16:02

    Five ways to improve relationships with your students’ parents

    8th December 2016 at 22:14

    Most read

    1. 'How an alternative to written feedback helped me to get my life back'
    2. 'What should be an empowering, uplifting profession has become a prison ...
    3. Does teaching have a literacy problem?
    4. 'Perhaps Justine Greening will read this article and think, like me, tha...
    5. Teachers work a 54-hour week, DfE survey finds
    6. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    7. 'Ofsted needs to realise that schools in poor areas can't just be judged...
    8. 'The government is not investing enough in teaching assistants, or givin...
    9. The three words that could help teachers cope
    10. Hundreds of thousands of teachers working for free

    Breaking news

    Oscars

    Oscar winners say thank you to teachers

    27th February 2017 at 17:43
    pornography, sexting, sex and relationships education, sre, sex ed, pshe

    Public wants schools to teach about porn and sexting

    27th February 2017 at 16:31

    Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey

    27th February 2017 at 10:02
    Female scientists

    Exclusive: Leading private girls' schools to share physics teachers with state sector

    27th February 2017 at 09:05
    funding open letter to chancellor from naht and nga

    Heads and governors call on chancellor to do more for schools facing "impossible choices" on funding

    27th February 2017 at 00:16

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today