Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Five ways mentors can push their trainee teachers at the end of the year

    Benjamin Davey
    26th April 2017 at 15:18
    Trainee teachers are likely to start coasting as they enter the final term of their training, but this is exactly the time when mentors need to push them most, says one assistant head

    Back when I was training to be a teacher, I remember when my mentor said to me: "So Ben, what is it you need to do to reach outstanding?"

    At the time, I was sure this was some sort of a joke. Outstanding? I just wanted to be "good". I just wanted to pass.

    I am fundamentally lazy (which you'll know if you've ever seen me sort my washing. Spoiler: I don't) and just wanted to do the bare minimum. It was only my mentor pushing me while I was on the home straight that changed me into the ruthlessly efficient teacher I am today. 

    The last few months of a mentee's journey is where excellence really needs to be forged, but it is also the time when they are happy to knock the car out of gear and coast to the end. 

    In some ways you can't blame them. It is the end of bumpy and emotional ride — the M25 of professional training, you might say. But, as their mentor, you've got an opportunity to really change their practice. You need to be the tailgater who pushes them to max speed. Here are some of the ways you can do it:

    1. Have the chat you don't want to have

    The conversation that goes along the lines of, "You're not really giving it everything you've got," is about as fun as sitting in a bath of vinegar, but it truly is the most important one you'll have as a mentor. Don't go into it unprepared. If you think the conversation needs to happen then you better have the proof and know how you're going to get your mentee to improve. Plan what you're going to say and outline improvement strategies so they don't feel that they're being attacked when they're doing fine.

    2. Drill down to the core

    When you've got a great trainee, it’s all too easy to sit back and let them teach while you disengage at the back of the room, wondering how many roast potatoes you'll get on this week's school roast. This is a sign that it’s time to push them to the absolute limit. Looking at their teaching style is key to this. Was that AfL technique as diagnostic as possible? Was that tactical ignoring of a shout-out the best strategy? Really sweating the small stuff is what makes excellent teachers, and picking apart the minutiae of your mentee’s practice beyond the facade of "doing alright" is what will set them up for a successful NQT year.

    3. Test their subject knowledge

    Primary and secondary teachers alike need to have great subject knowledge. Without this, you're just a travelling show-person attempting to wow people with your empty words and broken promises. The tail end of the year is a perfect time to get your mentee to work on deepening their understanding of their specialisms. Getting them to observe the phase above and below is also a great way of developing that subject pedagogy that will help them next year. 

    4. Give them a personal project

    Running a club is absolutely one of the greatest tropes of a training course. It's seen as a rite of passage up there with the first time you eat cake at 8am in the staff room (you know you've done it). The problem is that this is often seen as simply a hurdle to jump over, rather than something to truly engage in. Instead, give them a personal project, like organising an event such as an evening to show-= off student work, entering students into a national competition, or creating a cross-curricular link between subjects or departments. If the trainee is coasting along, then get them to think bigger than their classroom. In a couple of months they'll be a teacher and will need these skills.

    5. Exploit the resources

    If your school has a specialist SEND unit, behaviour group or excellent parental engagement programme, point your trainee in that direction. Everything they learn in school will be beneficial and will help them to be more prepared. It's like sitting on a diamond mine and saying, "l'll leave it, thanks." You wouldn't, so they'd shouldn't either.

    Benjamin Davey is assitant headteacher at the Bridge Learning Campus in Bristol

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Four ways to assess whether you have been a decent mentor so far

    10th April 2017 at 15:02

    'If we get employer mentoring right, it can stop teenagers disengaging from education'

    28th November 2016 at 18:03

    How to be a great mentor (and get the most out of yours)

    15th June 2016 at 08:03

    How to...be a great NQT mentor

    9th June 2016 at 12:03

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. Seven ways to tackle the primary student who refuses to do anything
    3. ‘I cheat the education system and I hate myself for it’
    4. Predicting progress? It’s the very height of ridiculousness
    5. Schools warn parents about internet game calling for players' suicide
    6. Five ways to put challenge at the heart of your lesson
    7. 'The idea that heads must teach damages the profession and demeans the r...
    8. Why a popular teacher is the last thing you want to be
    9. Nine steps to leading effective shared writing sessions
    10. Up to three million children could go hungry during school holidays, MPs...

    Breaking news

    Academy trusts could engage parents by offering discounted flights, former Eton head suggests

    26th April 2017 at 17:09
    parents, teachers, abuse, behaviour, online abuse, stress, teaching assistants, research

    A third of teachers have suffered abuse from parents, study shows

    26th April 2017 at 15:01
    chool construction

    MPs attack 'increasingly incoherent' funding system for new school places

    26th April 2017 at 07:10
    Fifties

    Schools need an extra £1bn if they are to be 'protected from funding cuts'

    26th April 2017 at 00:01

    Martin Seligman: 'Teaching wellbeing in schools will improve the lives of young people and drive up test results'

    25th April 2017 at 17:22

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now