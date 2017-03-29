Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    The German preschools that have banished all the toys

    Tes editorial team
    29th March 2017 at 12:06
    no toys
    Taking away toys forces preschool children to develop skills that can help combat addiction, according to those behind the project

    The presence of toys in the preschool classroom is usually a given: they help stimulate play and can act as resources for multiple learning goals. But in Germany, many preschools are taking the toys away. And not for just an hour or so: for three whole months.  

    Writing in US magazine The Atlantic, Sara Zaske explains that this is not a new phenomenon. It has its roots in academic research around addiction conducted in the 1980s. Since then, German preschools have run various toy-free projects, the most extreme taking the toys away completely for a three-month period.

    Zaske explains the theory is that habit-forming behaviours originate in childhood so by taking the toys away and promoting better social and problem solving (among other) skills, the child has a better chance of avoiding addictive behaviour. Toys are often used, say those behind the project, to distract from negative feelings and having a toy-free environment forces children to deal with their boredom and frustration. 

    Zaske reveals that the research evidence that taking toys away from four-year-olds has this impact is by no means comprehensive, but then neither is evidence behind other school-based anti-addiction projects. It's a relatively under-evidenced area. 

    It’s certainly popular in Germany, nonetheless, but not everyone is a fan. It has come in for a lot of criticism, not least from a leading psychologist who wrote that it was a form of “child abuse”.

    Would it catch on in the UK? It’s likely some preschools will be running “toy-free time” for short periods already, with various aims in mind.

    But three months without a toy in sight? It seems unlikely when almost all preschools run a play-based curriculum. If you are taking away the toys, though, then we would love to hear from you. Get in touch on features@tesglobal.com.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Playing the odds to tackle pupils’ online gambling

    20th January 2017 at 00:00

    ‘They fought for us so we can play football today’

    23rd December 2016 at 00:00

    Take a leaf from the Trump playbook: use social media to tell your school's story

    18th December 2016 at 13:02

    Most read

    1. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    2. GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but...
    3. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    4. We are all unique – except when it comes to meetings
    5. Teachers 'disempowered' by highly-scripted lessons delivered on tablets
    6. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education
    7. WATCH: Teachers rave over video of Hugh Jackman bumping into former pupi...
    8. Later school start time 'not the solution' for tired teens
    9. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    10. The five steps teaching assistants must follow to increase student indep...

    Breaking news

    Corporal punishment

    42% of Leave voters back return of caning post-Brexit

    29th March 2017 at 12:22
    mental health, education, anxiety, depression, schools, teachers, pshe, school counsellor, government, mps, select committee, wellbeing

    Wellbeing measures, missionaries and Spanish porn: nine mental-health recommendations

    29th March 2017 at 11:59
    The researchers looked at class sizes and A-levels.

    Researchers tell DfE: 'Reducing the range of A-levels could tackle funding cuts'

    29th March 2017 at 11:30
    IT

    Schools won't be judged on fast-track ECDL IT qualification from next year

    29th March 2017 at 10:31
    Warning

    'Ministers are not learning lessons from NHS cuts': Four education funding warnings issued by MPs today

    29th March 2017 at 05:07

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today