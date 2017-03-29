The German preschools that have banished all the toys

The presence of toys in the preschool classroom is usually a given: they help stimulate play and can act as resources for multiple learning goals. But in Germany, many preschools are taking the toys away. And not for just an hour or so: for three whole months.

Writing in US magazine The Atlantic, Sara Zaske explains that this is not a new phenomenon. It has its roots in academic research around addiction conducted in the 1980s. Since then, German preschools have run various toy-free projects, the most extreme taking the toys away completely for a three-month period.

Zaske explains the theory is that habit-forming behaviours originate in childhood so by taking the toys away and promoting better social and problem solving (among other) skills, the child has a better chance of avoiding addictive behaviour. Toys are often used, say those behind the project, to distract from negative feelings and having a toy-free environment forces children to deal with their boredom and frustration.

Zaske reveals that the research evidence that taking toys away from four-year-olds has this impact is by no means comprehensive, but then neither is evidence behind other school-based anti-addiction projects. It's a relatively under-evidenced area.

It’s certainly popular in Germany, nonetheless, but not everyone is a fan. It has come in for a lot of criticism, not least from a leading psychologist who wrote that it was a form of “child abuse”.

Would it catch on in the UK? It’s likely some preschools will be running “toy-free time” for short periods already, with various aims in mind.

But three months without a toy in sight? It seems unlikely when almost all preschools run a play-based curriculum. If you are taking away the toys, though, then we would love to hear from you. Get in touch on features@tesglobal.com.