    The Gove ‘bogeyman’: not half as scary as today’s nightmare

    Ann Mroz
    31st March 2017 at 00:00
    Many teachers still see Michael Gove as 'the villain of the piece', but the biggest issue right now – the funding crisis – wasn't of his making

    There is, many would argue, a climate of fear in education – a fear of Ofsted, a fear of accountability and, for some, sadly, a fear of just going into work each morning. Teachers have reported being crippled by anxiety, tears and feeling sick with terror that they won’t be able to achieve the required results.

    At the top, the education sector has always had its bogeymen and women – Margaret Thatcher, John Patten, Sir Chris Woodhead, Sir Michael Wilshaw and, of course, Michael Gove.

    The former education secretary has, as he has acknowledged, oft been described “as the villain of the piece”, both over his education policies and over his role in the referendum to leave the European Union.

    Despite this reputation, in person he is far from scary. I met him when I was editor of Times Higher Education; he was an erudite, witty and charming conversationalist. As editor of Tes, I had nothing to do with him – by that time, he preferred to speak only to the readers of the Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph, rather than to the teachers who would bear the brunt of his crusading reforms.

    And what of those reforms? For some people, he will be the education secretary who raised standards. For many more, he will always be the politician who smashed up the school system for ideological reasons; the man who called those who opposed him “enemies of promise” and who dismissed education academics as “The Blob”.

    Gove has no regrets on policy

    In an exclusive interview with Tes this week, he says he has no policy regrets. The reforms were aimed at “raising the bar and closing the gap”. The English Baccalaureate, updating the national curriculum, introducing more rigorous qualifications, academisation, the creation of free schools and changes to the way teachers are trained – “everything fitted together”, he says, with the coherence coming “at the end”.

    However, it’s hard to visualise that coherence through the lens of a teacher recruitment crisis – caused in no small part by the shift from university to school-based training – or the recent confusion over the current education secretary’s attempt to provide some “clarity” on the new numerical 9-1 grades for the tougher GCSEs (bit.ly/GradeConfusion).

    For many people, Michael Gove will always be the politician who smashed up the school system for ideological reasons

    There will now be two passes – one for students and one for schools – as well as two different passes for students (a “standard” pass and a “strong pass”, replacing the “good” pass). Confusing? Embarrassing? Certainly, but not as humiliating as it could be for the government in August if results were allowed to collapse.

    Making exams harder to pass does not, in itself, improve standards, and an unachievable top grade does not inspire students or teachers (bit.ly/TopGrades).

    Everything may have had coherence when there was cash. But in a world of vastly underestimated budgetary pressures – a message hammered home by the Public Accounts Committee this week – where the only lever has been increased accountability, the system is in danger of collapsing on itself. A little fear may motivate; an excess paralyses. We may never see how Gove envisaged it all fitting together “at the end”: events have superseded his vision.

    What many teachers might have missed amid all this disruption is that – despite his bellicosity – like them, Gove cared deeply about getting the best for pupils. It was only, really, his fearsome approach that separated teachers from their favourite bogeyman.

    @AnnMroz

