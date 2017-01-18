Is the GTCS worth what teachers are paying?

It represents just £1.25 per month. It hasn’t increased since 2013. Other professional bodies charge a lot more.

These were the arguments the General Teaching Council for Scotland used to justify the decision to up its registration fee from £50 to £65.

Ultimately, their words have fallen on deaf ears. Teachers are up in arms about the increase in the obligatory registration fee – which will add up to around an additional £1 million in income for the GTCS – and they have taken to social media to vent about the hike. One teacher started an online survey, which attracted 5,000 responses.

Now a petition for the rise to be abandoned has been launched, which has attracted 8,500 responses and counting, and the GTCS itself has received hundreds of emails, phone calls and complaints via social media from disgruntled teachers. GTCS chief executive Ken Muir has told TESS that some directed “personal vitriol and bile” that “crosses the line” of the professional standards expected of teachers.

So why all this fuss over £15?

A survey conducted by the GTCS to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2015 showed that communication needed to improve. There was a cohort of teachers “unlikely to engage to any great extent with GTCS” and only half of the 2,000 plus teachers surveyed said that they would continue to pay their registration fee if it weren’t obligatory.

The GTCS itself acknowledges that “not all teachers are aware of the services they get for their fee”. What teachers do know about the organisation, they probably don’t like very much – whether its hauling staffroom colleagues accused of behaving unprofessionally over the coals or the unpopular professional update scheme, where teachers go through a process of reaccreditation every five years.

Reaccreditation is common in many professions, but the teachers’ MOT was introduced at the behest of government. Teachers pay for it, but they may not feel like they have ownership.

The teaching unions go further: while recognising the importance of an independent GTCS, they want the government to contribute more to its budget.

In its submission to the school governance review, The EIS teaching union said that the GTCS was currently facing “funding challenges in terms of its ability to deliver the full range of its services to registrants”. It called for more support for the GTCS from Scottish government “in order that projects and services delivered on a national basis…are fully maintained”.

The general secretary of union the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, Seamus Searson, has made similar comments about whether teachers should foot the bill for the full range of GTCS activity.

Ultimately, however, many teachers have commented it is simply the principle of the thing: the GTCS is increasing its fee by 30 per cent without consulting the profession, yet pay rises of late have been hovering around the 1 per cent mark.

Teachers are in the trenches and have been for some time, grappling with staff shortages, a lack of supply cover, untenable workloads, dwindling support and shrinking school budgets. It may be that the GTCS’ decision was simply the last straw.

However, it is important to note that the GTCS protects many of the things that matter. It protects children – not just in Scotland, but around the world – from teachers found to be everything from predatory to unprofessional, by maintaining a register. And the body keeps unqualified teachers out of Scottish classrooms.

Teachers have now to decide: what’s that worth?

