Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Guided reading may be on the way out, but guided maths should be here to stay'

    Deborah Harris
    20th November 2017 at 15:45
    CPD
    This assistant headteacher says that targeted guided maths sessions can boost attainment and engagement with maths

    The school day begins: laughing children, clattering dice, counters and playing cards abound. There’s chatter about numbers, problem-induced struggles and adults modelling and giving feedback.

    Guided maths is underway.

    What do I mean by guided maths? Put simply, it is an additional 20 minutes of maths learning every day. Pupils, grouped by attainment, enjoy numbers: playing with them, talking about them, representing them, wrestling with them, and asking questions about them.

    It may have started as a way to squeeze more maths into the timetable to meet the expectations of an increasingly challenging curriculum, but it has now developed into a rich programme that neither teacher nor pupil would be without.

    Guided maths

    Based on the model of a traditional guided reading carousel, groups move through a range of maths activities throughout the week, sometimes working independently, sometimes collaboratively and sometimes guided by an adult.

    Whereas this model for reading is rapidly going out of fashion in favour of whole class teaching, the case for guided maths remains strong.

    A whole class approach is just as important for maths as for reading, increasingly so as a mastery approach dissipates through our pedagogy. If certain groups of pupils are not exposed to difficult concepts, or a ceiling of careless or unnecessary differentiation is imposed, they may be protected in the short term, but in the long run, it assures they will never be able to catch up with their peers.

    This whole-class approach is not without difficulty, though.  In reality, there are pupils with gaps in understanding, cognitive difficulties, maths anxiety or those that simply need concepts explaining a second time. Guided maths sessions provide a solution for many of them.

    Big impact

    The power of guided maths sessions is the opportunity they present to teachers to respond to pupil needs precisely. The organisation of pupils into attainment groups is key and distinguishes the sessions from the usual maths lesson.

    This seems controversial in the face of both my earlier comments and key educational research that promotes mixed attainment teaching. However, by grouping pupils with a common level of understanding, teachers can reach them in a way that enables more to keep up, more to develop a love of mathematics and more to reach a deep and meaningful understanding.

    The sessions allow genuine assessment for learning, as a teacher identifies groups needing extension or scaffolding before the next maths lesson. To allow such precisely targeted learning, groups vary in size and make-up from day to day – fluidity is key to session design.

    Targeted response

    This immediate intervention has a significant impact and comes in many guises: revisiting or pre-teaching a particular mathematical concept, challenging those who are ready to go even deeper, giving verbal feedback, addressing misconceptions. The potential use of this precious gem of time is unlimited.

    But guided maths is about much more than just teacher intervention. Pupils approach it with enthusiasm, ready to engage with each other and have fun. Not the sort of fun that randomly fills time and keeps pupils occupied while the teacher manages the real learning with a group at the front. Instead, it is hard fun, thoughtfully created through challenging problems, creative investigations, games to reinforce learning and fluency practice.

    The emphasis on talk and peer support adds to the enjoyment and encourages participation by the most reluctant of mathematicians. There is talk about representations, maths in storybooks, everyday situations and objects. It is accessible to all and without limit, as increasingly precise vocabulary is used and mathematical links are noticed and verbalised.

    The introduction of guided maths sessions may have been driven by a need to devote more time to maths but over time the design has become increasingly sophisticated. Guided maths is more than an interesting concept – or even a worthwhile add-on. It is an essential component of our maths offering and our pupils' increasing mathematical success.

    Deborah Harris is assistant headteacher is Wormley CE Primary School in Hertfordshire

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    CPD

    Comments

    Related Content

    'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in their staff'

    15th November 2017 at 13:52

    Be less 'uptight' about times tables, urges Singaporean maths mastery expert

    2nd November 2017 at 14:58

    Why I teach my primary pupils maths twice a day

    9th November 2017 at 15:04

    Most read

    1. 'I'm married to a teacher. I barely see him and he barely sees our kids....
    2. Ofsted inspectors will question girls wearing hijabs in primary schools
    3. 'We wouldn’t allow a stranger to walk into a classroom and teach. So why...
    4. Ten steps to become a better teacher of pupils with SEND
    5. What to do when parents support their child’s bad behaviour
    6. 'I'll never forget Gemma: the grieving but unbelievably resilient pupil ...
    7. Chancellor refuses to say if schools will get money to fund teacher pay ...
    8. Exclusive: Academisation in jeopardy due to excessive pay, warns Sir Mic...
    9. ‘Teaching is brutal’: Now Teach founder reflects on first months in the ...
    10. English GCSEs: a guide to creating a mock exam paper

    Breaking news

    Secondary school pupils

    Pupils at girls' schools 'more confident' to call out sexual harassment, says president

    20th November 2017 at 18:16
    Ofsted

    Ofsted should 'oblige' state schools to work with independent schools, urges head

    20th November 2017 at 17:50

    Schools should be wary about using 'neuroscience nonsense' in classroom, academic says

    20th November 2017 at 15:43

    ‘Teaching is brutal’: Now Teach founder reflects on first months in the classroom

    20th November 2017 at 14:19
    Most leaders of non-academies said they were very or fairly likely to become academies.

    Most non-academies 'likely to convert by 2022'

    20th November 2017 at 06:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now