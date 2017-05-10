For heads, the cost of the cuts isn’t just financial…it’s personal

The recent French presidential election provided us with a welcome distraction from our own woes and more than a little excitement.

First, of course, there was the victory of Emmanuel Macron, whose winning centrist political movement En Marche was founded only last year and who began a relationship with his schoolteacher wife when he was 15 – a love story that is perhaps too French even for the French.

Then there was the delicious expression Macron deployed when he attacked far-right rival Marine Le Pen’s security measures: poudre de perlimpinpin – a miracle cure, better known as snake oil.

It’s something well known over here, where there’s been a lot of it in education: academisation, free schools, grammar schools – in fact, anything structural.

Recently, we’ve seen some other slippery words, too – particularly the constant repetition by the government that they are investing more than ever in education when schools are in fact grappling with an 8 per cent real-terms cut to their budgets. It’s a good tactic: saying it over and over makes it stick. But it does not make it true.

It’s one of the reasons why the terrible hardships faced by schools are only now beginning to permeate the public’s consciousness. There is, however, another: the complex and competitive landscape in which headteachers now find themselves. How can there be a united front fighting the cuts when, for some heads, raising the issue of funding problems is akin to shooting themselves in the foot?

Devastating effects of cuts

As James Bowen, director of the NAHT Edge middle leaders’ union, pointed out in this magazine a few weeks ago, heads do not want to admit they are struggling financially because prospective parents will be deterred and opt for the school down the road.

And yet, every day at Tes we receive letters from heads – and often governors – pouring their hearts out about the devastating effects of the cuts and the very hard choices they have to make. A quick glance at social media will also illustrate just how tough it is out there.

Having to make redundancies is, for many heads, gut-wrenching. “To lose those people who you’ve really had to work hard with to move the school forward to get where we’ve got to is heartbreaking,” says Andy Mellor, a primary head in Blackpool.

School leaders who are used to being in control are now in despair at being so powerless. Some are resigning because reducing teacher numbers is not what they entered the profession to do.

And behind the stark human costs are the stark figures. The £3 billion of cuts the Department for Education is seeking is based on schools collectively cutting their budgets for teacher pay by over £500 million, according to previously unpublished data obtained by Tes via a freedom of information request. According to the DfE’s own modelling, this would contribute to a £1.7 billion cut to school staffing budgets.

Can this be done without teaching quality suffering? Peter Sellen, chief economist at the Education Policy Institute, says that “is very uncertain” and he questions whether “cutting anything like £500 million from budgets will be achievable”.

School leaders have every right to be angry. If the public is not aware of their pain, they will be if they make it theirs, too. They must co-ordinate nationally and get the message out: after all, it’s everyone’s children who pay the price.

And who knows what will happen after the election. Heads would do well to heed the advice attributed to another person who rose from obscurity to become a major political figure. As Oliver Cromwell almost said: “Trust in God and keep your poudre dry.”

@AnnMroz