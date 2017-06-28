'As heartwarming as a grandmother's hug': the class book review

Title: The Boy, the Bird and the Coffin Maker

Author: Matilda Woods

Publisher: Scholastic

Teacher review

The Boy, The Bird and the Coffin Maker is a gentle story about the growing friendship between a lonely coffin maker and a lost boy.

It starts slowly but, as the different parts of the tale develop, the children became increasingly more involved.

The ending is a delight, with all mysteries solved and all questions answered. My Year 6 class thoroughly enjoyed it, but it would appeal to younger readers, too.

Leigh Leadbetter is Year 6 teacher at Shiplake CE Primary School, in Henley-on-Thames.

Pupil reviews

‘A tummy-clenching story’

The Boy, the Bird and the Coffin Maker is a tummy-clenching story. I can truly say I had no idea what was coming next. The cliffhangers were annoying because I found the suspense too much (in a good way).

There were so many threads to the story, which were all sewn together really well at the end. I think this book would suit eight- to 11-year-olds, because of the imagination and fantasy.

I would love to read a sequel.

Flo, age 11





‘For people with imaginative minds’

In this book, you will enter the wide and wonderful world of Allora, where anything is possible.

I think this book is suitable for people with imaginative minds, because of the fantasy.

The book catches you very early, because there are so many questions to be answered. Keep reading to the end as there is a lot of excitement packed into the last few chapters.

Oliver, age 11



‘Action, emotion, confusion and explosion’

I honestly can’t find the words to describe this book, it’s so good. It’s full of action, emotion, confusion and explosion.

The town of Allora and all its features have walked straight into the wide and imaginative world of gripping books. I think this book would suit any mind eager to read pure fantasy.

The story started slowly till Tito arrives and adds light and interest.

Matilda Wood answers all questions in a dramatic finish. Not only does she write with passion and love, she writes with respect.

Jack R, age 11





‘Dramatic twist’

I love The Boy, the Bird and the Coffin Maker. I would recommend this book for eight years old plus.

The beginning is sad but the story expands, turning into a thrilling tale of secrets and adventures. At the start, nothing is explained but the end has a dramatic twist.

I really enjoyed this book.

Henry, age 11



‘Takes your breath away’

The Boy, the Bird and the Coffin Maker is an amazing book that takes your breath away. It’s funny, mysterious and you always want to know what’s coming next.

I enjoyed how the different parts of the story all came together. I think nine- to 10-year-olds would enjoy this, but adults would love it too. It’s as heartwarming as a grandmother’s hug.

Freya, age 11





‘A lot of challenging moments’

I enjoyed the book and I think it will appeal to Years 5 and 6 because of the fantasy.

This book will never be boring because it has a lot of challenging moments. When the story was complete, it all made sense, like a puzzle being built and the whole picture is clear at the end.

The book finished well and I think there should definitely be a sequel.

Ethian, age 11



‘On the edge of your couch’

Overall, this book leaves you on the edge of your couch. It’s a gripping, twisty tale which lots of people (I hope) will enjoy as much as I did.

It gets better and better as the story progresses.

Harvey, age 11





