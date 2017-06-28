Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'As heartwarming as a grandmother's hug': the class book review

    Leigh Leadbetter
    30th June 2017 at 09:23
    the boy, the bird and the coffin maker, matilda woods, scholastic, book review
    This story of a lost boy's unlikely friendship with a lonely coffin maker tantilised our reviewers with its stomach-clenching cliffhangers

    Title: The Boy, the Bird and the Coffin Maker
    Author: Matilda Woods
    Publisher: Scholastic

    Teacher review

    The Boy, The Bird and the Coffin Maker is a gentle story about the growing friendship between a lonely coffin maker and a lost boy.

    It starts slowly but, as the different parts of the tale develop, the children became increasingly more involved.

    The ending is a delight, with all mysteries solved and all questions answered. My Year 6 class thoroughly enjoyed it, but it would appeal to younger readers, too.

    Leigh Leadbetter is Year 6 teacher at Shiplake CE Primary School, in Henley-on-Thames.

    the boy, the bird and the coffin maker, matilda woods, scholastic, book review

    Pupil reviews

    ‘A tummy-clenching story’

    The Boy, the Bird and the Coffin Maker is a tummy-clenching story. I can truly say I had no idea what was coming next. The cliffhangers were annoying because I found the suspense too much (in a good way).

    There were so many threads to the story, which were all sewn together really well at the end. I think this book would suit eight- to 11-year-olds, because of the imagination and fantasy.

    I would love to read a sequel.

    Flo, age 11

    the boy, the bird and the coffin maker, matilda woods, scholastic, book review

    ‘For people with imaginative minds’

    In this book, you will enter the wide and wonderful world of Allora, where anything is possible.

    I think this book is suitable for people with imaginative minds, because of the fantasy.

    The book catches you very early, because there are so many questions to be answered. Keep reading to the end as there is a lot of excitement packed into the last few chapters.

    Oliver, age 11


    ‘Action, emotion, confusion and explosion’

    I honestly can’t find the words to describe this book, it’s so good. It’s full of action, emotion, confusion and explosion.

    The town of Allora and all its features have walked straight into the wide and imaginative world of gripping books. I think this book would suit any mind eager to read pure fantasy.

    The story started slowly till Tito arrives and adds light and interest.

    Matilda Wood answers all questions in a dramatic finish. Not only does she write with passion and love, she writes with respect.

    Jack R, age 11

    the boy, the bird and the coffin maker, matilda woods, scholastic, book review

    ‘Dramatic twist’

    I love The Boy, the Bird and the Coffin Maker. I would recommend this book for eight years old plus.

    The beginning is sad but the story expands, turning into a thrilling tale of secrets and adventures. At the start, nothing is explained but the end has a dramatic twist.

    I really enjoyed this book.

    Henry, age 11


    ‘Takes your breath away’

    The Boy, the Bird and the Coffin Maker is an amazing book that takes your breath away. It’s funny, mysterious and you always want to know what’s coming next.

    I enjoyed how the different parts of the story all came together. I think nine- to 10-year-olds would enjoy this, but adults would love it too. It’s as heartwarming as a grandmother’s hug.

    Freya, age 11

    the boy, the bird and the coffin maker, matilda woods, scholastic, book review

    ‘A lot of challenging moments’

    I enjoyed the book and I think it will appeal to Years 5 and 6 because of the fantasy.

    This book will never be boring because it has a lot of challenging moments. When the story was complete, it all made sense, like a puzzle being built and the whole picture is clear at the end.

    The book finished well and I think there should definitely be a sequel.

    Ethian, age 11


    ‘On the edge of your couch’

    Overall, this book leaves you on the edge of your couch. It’s a gripping, twisty tale which lots of people (I hope) will enjoy as much as I did.

    It gets better and better as the story progresses.

    Harvey, age 11

    the boy, the bird and the coffin maker, matilda woods, scholastic, book review

    If you or your class would like to write a review for Tes, please contact Adi Bloom on adi.bloom@tesglobal.com

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    When Mold is left down in the dump: the class book review

    16th June 2017 at 08:02

    'A thrilling and heartwarming tale about a love of books': the class book review

    21st April 2017 at 08:01

    Life, the universe and a golden iPod: the class book review

    31st March 2017 at 09:17

    A weird and wonderful tale of OCD and missing babies: the class book review

    13th January 2017 at 08:03

    Most read

    1. 'The build-up of all these stresses and strains left me too broken to co...
    2. Academy chain reprimanded for chief executive's 78 nights at four-star h...
    3. Schools to have second chance to challenge GCSE and A-level results
    4. Ofqual warns Ofsted, RSCs and governors against 'knee-jerk reactions' to...
    5. What is driving so many young teachers out of the profession?
    6. 'English in the morning, history in the afternoon? There is a profound l...
    7. Four steps to making maths mastery work in practice
    8. ‘I have been asked to report teachers who fail to control behaviour — bu...
    9. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    10. Confusion over reports that 1 per cent cap on teacher pay rises will be ...

    Breaking news

    Oldham's failing Collective Spirit secondary added to list of free school closures

    30th June 2017 at 11:21
    There have been calls for the government to issue advice to schools about lockdown procedures.

    Exclusive: Calls for DfE advice on lockdowns as more schools adopt the anti-terror measure

    30th June 2017 at 05:02

    Multi-academy trusts not doing enough for high attaining poor pupils, says charity

    30th June 2017 at 00:01

    Don’t gloss over the gap for pupils in care, ministers in Scotland told

    30th June 2017 at 00:01
    internet, social media, children, teenagers, epi, research, education policy institute, evidence, wellbeing, mental health

    Third of 15-year-olds indulge in extreme internet use linked to mental ill health, study shows

    30th June 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now