    Hey, Mr DJ, education needs to hear a new tune

    Ann Mroz
    17th February 2017 at 00:00
    The new head of the ASCL union has always admired DJ and game show host Noel Edmonds – and now he faces his own version of 'Deal or No Deal'

    “When I was at school I wanted to be Noel Edmonds,” says Geoff Barton, the newly elected general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, in this week’s most startling revelation.

    Barton may have wanted to follow in the tracks of Edmonds’ DJing career, but instead he looks likely to find himself in a starring role in education’s own version of Deal or No Deal.

    Here, the boxes for schools are currently filled with varying, but all pitiful, amounts, and playing the game will require a strong nerve.

    But the challenge will be about more than just money. Headteacher John Tomsett speaks for many when he says that he hopes the union, through Barton, “can help us to celebrate schools”, to bring a bit of joy back into the classroom and “to reconceptualise teaching, ridding ourselves of too much restrictive, negative compliance”.

    This is a profession pushed around by ministers who value knowledge but not wisdom

    It is this endemic compliance, combined with the supine tendency of some senior leaders, which results in a profession pushed around by ministers who value knowledge but not wisdom, and who laud youthful intellect but sideline experience.

    Whatever the policy du jour, it is striking how free the government feels to meddle in education.

    In the past few years, we’ve had the imposition of academies, free schools, new exams, new curricula, new assessments, new commissioners, and it’s likely we will get new grammars.

    Ministers meddle with the job of teaching

    Of course, all governments have a right, and indeed a duty, to shape public policy, but can you imagine the level of interference that schools endure taking place in any other sector?

    Is there another minister anywhere who feels so confident in instructing people in the minutiae of their jobs in the way that our schools minister does? And regardless of merit and no matter how eloquent the delivery, is it really the role of a minister to be pronouncing on pedagogy?

    Shouldn’t pedagogy be for the profession to debate and decide? Health professionals prescribe the care of their patients; teaching professionals should be able to prescribe the content of lessons for their pupils.

    Can you imagine the level of interference that schools endure taking place in any other sector?

    If that leaves any minister at a loose end, they could always concentrate on what they’re supposed to be doing: alleviating funding problems, remedying the recruitment crisis and repairing a smashed-up education system.

    There are a few vocal critics of government – of whom Barton is one — but at some deep, fundamental level the profession lacks confidence. Heads and teachers grumble and grouse, but they don’t really believe they have the right to tell politicians or anyone else where to get off.

    It’s a profession that has no trouble being brave and championing on behalf of others. But it’s pretty lousy at performing the same service for itself.

    Now, however, is the time to be bold and to reclaim pedagogic control. The Chartered College of Teaching, despite its initial hiccups and missteps, is building credibility under the firm hand of Dame Alison Peacock, and offering viable ways to do this.

    For heads, it’s a time to be brave, to speak truth to power and to believe in themselves, because if they don’t, the powerful will continue to ride roughshod over their opinions. They must find the courage to stand up for education and stand firm.

    Education needs a new tune. Geoff Barton may be just the person to play it.

    @AnnMroz

    Most read

    1. Petitions against new GCSE exams attract tens of thousands of signatures
    2. ‘I hope my letter has persuaded you to make things fair for us children’...
    3. Justine Greening: No end to QTS ‘on my watch’
    4. 'Why my school doesn't teach history or geography until GCSE'
    5. 'Are you modelling good work in English, or are you just spoon-feeding y...
    6. 'Stress among teachers will inevitably cascade downwards towards pupils'
    7. 'It’s time we gave the early years teachers the status, funding and tool...
    8. Ten-year-old applies to be Cambridge professor of Lego
    9. 'What to do about the ghost child? The kid who does everything right but...
    10. The five most effective ways to teach spelling

    Breaking news

    Early years

    Third of parents unsure if child's nursery has qualified early years teacher, poll finds

    17th February 2017 at 00:03
    sesame street, elmo, big bird, bert and ernie, international rescue committee, david miliband, refugees, war, education, trauma

    Sesame Street characters deliver early-years education for refugee children

    16th February 2017 at 18:16
    Group work

    'We need to give young children the freedom to step out of their pink and blue boxes'

    16th February 2017 at 16:25
    Exam marking

    Students will be able to request GCSE and A Level coursework re-marks from 2018

    16th February 2017 at 15:53
    justine-greening_1.jpg

    Justine Greening: No end to QTS ‘on my watch’

    16th February 2017 at 11:09

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today