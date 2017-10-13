Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Historical prejudice in classic literature should not be erased – we should teach our children to challenge it'

    Bernard Trafford
    14th October 2017 at 16:02
    Quality literature doesn’t shy away from difficult topics, but weaves them into great stories – and we shouldn't shelter our pupils from these awkward texts, writes Dr Bernard Trafford

    At the beginning of September, the US celebrated National Read a Book Day. On which, Melania Trump sent a gift of books to elementary schools in 50 states – the bundle included works by Dr Seuss which, she said, she had enjoyed reading to her own son.

    This worthy, if perhaps naïve, gesture promoted a response.  

    One school librarian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, took exception to the gift and published a long open letter (hastily disowned by the school board). She sneered at the cost of postage and suggested more deprived schools than hers had a greater need: then she came to her real point.

    Dr Seuss’s work, she continued, is “a cliché, a tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature. Dr Seuss’s illustrations (he was foremost an illustrator) are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes.”

    And in The Times some weeks ago, the redoubtable Libby Purves acknowledged that Seuss was an illustrator of his time, though he also moved with the times.

    But, she accuses that librarian of betraying her own prejudices when she produced another list of books about “children who stand up to racism and oppression” and have “parents who are incarcerated simply because of their immigration status”: take, for example, Mama’s Nightingale: A Story of Immigration and Separation.

    Awkward moments

    Libby Purves insists that there’s plenty of established, historical and modern fiction dealing with children battling and overcoming trials, not least Harry Potter. Dr Seuss’s style grates with me, but I’m not about to outlaw him from the canon of children’s literature, which – as the Times columnist insists – is gloriously broad and offers ample opportunities to children for “entering into other lives and attitudes past and present”. 

    To be sure, there are awkward moments and issues in classic literature: but the use of the “n word” in Mark Twain's work is surely something to be challenged and argued about, not hidden away as if it were never written.

    For many of my 60 years, Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew has been a rarity on stage, its sexist basis presumably regarded as too tricky to tackle. Now it’s being done again, the theme (I presume) tackled head-on. Similarly, both Shakespeare’s Shylock and Dickens’ Fagin present problems for today's actors and directors but, in our hopefully enlightened age, we can surely engender an understanding of the prejudices that helped form their character without weakening them as the villains (to the extent that they are) of their respective stories.

    We are modern adults, and we can help our children to tangle with the complexities of historical prejudice rather than hiding such issues away.

    A colleague once said to me, “I hate agenda drama!” We don’t need books or plays that preach at us. Quality literature doesn’t shy away from difficult topics, but weaves them into great stories.

    Dr Bernard Trafford is a writer, educationist and musician. He is a former headteacher and past chair of HMC. He tweets at @bernardtrafford

    To read more columns, view his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Most read

    1. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    2. 'If Ofsted were itself inspected, it would be put in special measures'
    3. Exclusive: Teachers encouraged to retrain as prison officers
    4. 'The EHCP is broken – I fear speech therapy, resources and TAs will beco...
    5. Why we should teach all pupils as if they have dyslexia
    6. 'Ofsted needs to take responsibility for the narrow, dry curriculum that...
    7. 'I have resigned. Teaching made me hate my subject. It was box-ticking f...
    8. Tes talks to…Lorin LaFave
    9. Gender discrimination faced by ‘nearly half of female teachers’
    10. Vince Cable: Targets are 'infantilising' teachers

    Breaking news

    The Tes podcast: Ofsted, Progress 8 and school funding

    13th October 2017 at 17:30

    Weekend read: How much can a Progress 8 score tell you about a school?

    13th October 2017 at 16:14
    Sir Vince Cable said the Liberal Democrats "want to rebuild their credibility" on education.

    Vince Cable: Targets are 'infantilising' teachers

    13th October 2017 at 13:22

    'We need to teach children that there's nothing you can't do if you believe in yourself' 

    13th October 2017 at 12:20
    The Royal Courts of Justice, London

    Ofsted wins sex discrimination appeal

    13th October 2017 at 11:21

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now