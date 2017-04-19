Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    How to make mixed ability work: Let children take control of the lesson

    Beth Budden
    20th April 2017 at 15:00
    mixed ability
    Teaching mixed ability classes can be challenging, but one primary teacher suggests that allowing children to take control of their own learning could be the answer

    Back when I was a dewy-eyed NQT, children were routinely labelled as being lower, middle or higher ability from as early as five years old.

    They were slotted into aptly-named groups, such as circles, squares, triangles, pentagons and hexagons. “The more sides and corners, the more brains,” an older teacher explained to me.

    Needless to say, at every parents’ evening there were a string of middle-class parents wanting to know why their child was not a hexagon. Heaven forbid they were a circle: the group usually populated by children from underprivileged backgrounds, or with special educational needs.

    It was also regular practice in many schools to assign the circles, or equivalent group, to work with the (usually unqualified) teaching assistant, while the other groups had the undivided attention of the teacher. What’s more, it was rare for these children to move groups, or have the opportunity to do the same tasks as other groups.

    If the odds in life were already set against poor kids, schools certainly didn’t help to address the issue here.  

    Ability grouping is 'pedagogically unsavoury'

    Setting by ability may not be as stark these days, but I still look back on this and cringe. While grouping pupils by ability in such an inflexible way is considered pedagogically unsavoury now, we are still faced with the problematic issue of children having different learning needs in any one lesson.

    Yet while advocates of ability grouping might use this disparity to justify segregating children by ability, I would say this is the very reason why we should not be putting children into sets or groups.

    Grouping children by presumed ability rests on the assumption that teachers know exactly what each child will achieve in a lesson. In reality this is rare, as completing tasks does not always equate with achievement.

    In fact, the idea of the ‘omnipotent teacher’ has led to an approach to lesson design defined by passive pupils waiting to be moved on. This ignores the pupil as a rational, self-regulating agent who has the potential, if given the chance, to understand their own cognitive capacity better than anyone else; it also belies the ability for pupils to act as resources for one another.

    The solution lies in reversing who controls the setting of tasks to pupils. A teacher’s role is to understand the curricular trajectory pupils need to travel along, but more emphasis should be placed on pupils themselves understanding where they are and what they can attempt next.

    Children take charge

    This relies on teachers making learning journeys and outcomes explicit. Pupils can then choose tasks to suit their present ability. This choice might be after direct instruction – or, indeed, pupils might opt for more instruction.

    But sitting alongside peers who may be at different points in that journey lays the foundation for a powerful community of learning where pupils regulate themselves exactly according to their needs and support each other.

    Having a concept explained to you by a peer is more powerful than we have realised in education and equally; articulating methods to others embed concepts more thoroughly.

    This might sound resource-intensive and open to abuse by pupils, but children dislike being either bored or confused, so after they settle into this freedom, they will take charge of their learning.

    With the current emphasis on mastery and teaching fewer things in greater depth, mapping out a longer series of tasks to take children through a Blooms-type journey from fluency to application, synthesis and evaluation requires no further resourcing and will last over a series of lessons.

    The difference here is that the tasks are ranked and ordered, rather than the children. As a result of this approach, I have seen pupils’ self-esteem improve by not being seen to be on ‘that table’ or in ‘that group’.

    I have watched large disparities in attainment lessen over time. Perhaps if all primary children had this experience from the start, secondary schools would be more inclined to adopt a less divisive approach too. Here’s hoping.

    Beth Budden is assessment leader and head of lower key stage 2 at John Ball Primary School in London. She tweets @BethBudden

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    Comments

    Related Content

    The 30-second briefing: What do I need to know about ability grouping?

    2nd November 2016 at 15:01

    Ability grouping must stay

    17th August 2012 at 01:00
     

    Ability grouping should be abolished

    27th July 2012 at 01:00
     

    Why the problem with ability grouping might be how it's done

    26th February 2015 at 10:45

    Most read

    1. 'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since electi...
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. 'Thanks to the hellish new GCSE grades, teachers once again find ourselv...
    4. 'Ofsted cannot disentangle the contribution of a school from the backgro...
    5. What the general election will mean for education
    6. UK pupils among the world's unhappiest
    7. New Pisa happiness table: see where UK pupils rank
    8. Older teachers’ careers destroyed “for the sake of saving a few bucks”
    9. Schools to be left in funding limbo until new government formed, DfE rev...
    10. 25 low-cost ways to spend pupil premium and maximise impact as austerity...

    Breaking news

    teacher training places up 25 per cent

    Increase in teacher trainees is 'too little, too late', providers complain

    20th April 2017 at 15:10
    phonics easier on brain

    Phonics leads to easier, more accurate, reading, new research finds

    20th April 2017 at 11:48
    Group set up to tackle homophobic bullying in schools

    Group set up to tackle homophobic bullying in schools

    20th April 2017 at 11:02
    The report highlighted the proportion of under-performing schools in each region.

    Regional disparities could hamper efforts to turn around struggling schools, report finds

    20th April 2017 at 10:15
    Kevin Courtney called for the information to be published to inform the election debate.

    Schools to be left in funding limbo until new government formed, DfE reveals

    19th April 2017 at 17:30

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today