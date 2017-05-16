How to teach your primary pupils about the general election
With the general election looming, Primary Rocks asked its loyal troop of tweeting teachers to share the ways in which they teach their pupils about democracy and tolerance of different beliefs.
Politics can be confusing for many children (and, er, some of us adults, too) but with huge numbers of young people disengaging from the goings-on in Westminster, it’s never been more important to encourage our young minds to take an interest in democracy.
According to Primary Rocks' contributors, mock elections, an elected student council and a daily dose of CBBC Newsround have sparked enthusiasm in classrooms across the country.
Who knows? You may be teaching a future prime minister, or secretary of state for education. And that would definitely give you serious bragging rights in 30 years' time.
