How to teach your primary pupils about the general election

With the general election looming, Primary Rocks asked its loyal troop of tweeting teachers to share the ways in which they teach their pupils about democracy and tolerance of different beliefs.

Politics can be confusing for many children (and, er, some of us adults, too) but with huge numbers of young people disengaging from the goings-on in Westminster, it’s never been more important to encourage our young minds to take an interest in democracy.

According to Primary Rocks' contributors, mock elections, an elected student council and a daily dose of CBBC Newsround have sparked enthusiasm in classrooms across the country.

@PrimaryRocks1 @simonkidwell Teaching them about real and relevant issues in an age appropriate manner. Classroom debates, teaching ways to disagree calmly #PrimaryRocks — Storified Art (@storifiedart) May 15, 2017

@PrimaryRocks1 @simonkidwell Mock election! We ask children to pick a party research and campaign on their behalf then vote. #PrimaryRocks — Tim Head (@MrHeadComputing) May 15, 2017

@MrHeadComputing @helen_geekmum We have children creating their own parties around a few issues we have had discussions about. They will run for election to rest of the sch — Jack (@jack_m_brown) May 15, 2017

@PrimaryRocks1 @simonkidwell Q4 I put on CBBC Newsround after lunch every day - great for calming down and discussion on news, politics, world events #PrimaryRocks — Ian Eagleton (@ieconsultancy) May 15, 2017

@PrimaryRocks1 @simonkidwell A4 An active sch council helps teach chn about democracy. Talking about different opinions/beliefs helps (without judgement) #PrimaryRocks — KERANJIT KAUR (@keran77) May 15, 2017

@PrimaryRocks1 @simonkidwell Plan lessons on forming opinions with class debates/group discussion. So in life they don't just follow the local crowd #Primaryrocks — Tom O'Hara (@justTOhara) May 15, 2017

Q4 Immersion in learning, meaningful experiences. Encourage classroom election, incorporation of role play to support. #PrimaryRocks — Emma Holt (@EmmaHolt1996) May 15, 2017

#PrimaryRocks Q4 Foster a respectful classroom, which listens to different opinions. Celebrate diversity though RE, PSHE, P4C, assemblies — Emma Perkins (@eperk99) May 15, 2017

@PrimaryRocks1 @simonkidwell A4: We ask chn to develop their critical judgement skills so we can survive in a free society and be liberated individuals #primaryrocks — Rob (@shaw2703) May 15, 2017

Who knows? You may be teaching a future prime minister, or secretary of state for education. And that would definitely give you serious bragging rights in 30 years' time.

