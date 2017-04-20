Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    How to write a really good question

    Jack Waley-Cohen
    21st April 2017 at 00:00
    Base your lessons on questions.
    The question editor for Only Connect shares his secret to formulating the perfect quiz question

    I’ve loved quizzes since I was very young, nurtured in part by the school I went to at the age of eight, which had general-knowledge competitions throughout the year. I went on to help develop the thriving quiz scene at Oxford University and took part in numerous quiz shows as a student.

    Now, I write questions for several TV shows and have recently taken over the role of question editor for the BBC’s Only Connect.

    The best outcome of a quiz question is that the contestant gets it right (which is, crucially, different from knowing the answer), but that they’ve had to go on a bit of a journey to get there. One way to achieve this is to identify a very common piece of knowledge, but with a layer or two to be unwrapped.

    “What is the longest month of the year in the UK?” is testing the same knowledge as “In which month do the clocks go back?” but the satisfaction of a correct answer is much greater.

    I like “virtual multiple choice”: these are questions with enough information to narrow the answer to a few reasonable possibilities, but without actually presenting the options. It is up to the contestant to work out the small range of possible answers to help them reach an answer.

    Here’s another quiz question as an example: which world-famous opera singer has a name that literally means ‘calm Sunday’?

    An important quiz-writing technique is to load a question with clues – even if the clues are sometimes very subtle – and the challenge for the contestant is to identify and use the clues to have a good stab at the answer. Make every word count – don’t put in information that doesn’t point towards the answer or give useful context, but try very hard to put in information that does help steer someone in the right direction. A related point is to use extra information to eliminate ambiguity. Multiple clues pointing towards the right answer is a good way to eliminate the possibility of having a question with more than one correct answer.

    When writing quiz questions, I have a mental checklist:

    • Am I testing something that people might reasonably be expected to know?
    • Are there enough clues to point unambiguously towards the answer?
    • Will they kick themselves for getting it wrong or feel pleased for getting it right?
    • Is there some level of edutainment to be had from the facts in the question?

    A quiz question is for the contestant, not for the writer, so it is vital to watch how people respond to them, as this helps you to understand better what works and what doesn’t.

    An overlooked skill of question writing is how a set is constructed. I always try to have a good balance of easy, medium and hard, including “know it or don’t” questions alongside more lateral-thinking questions.

    I always want to have a wide range of answer types, too, even if the quiz is on a single subject. Inexperienced quiz writers often have far too many answers that are the names of people, but what about places, colours, numbers, letters, dates, objects, company names, and so on? When done well, it makes a quiz far more interesting to play.

    It is rare that a set of questions cannot be improved by editing and collaboration. If that sounds like hard work, consider that – in our quest for perfection – every question used on Only Connect will have been looked at about 15 times by eight people.

    Jack Waley-Cohen is founder of QuizQuizQuiz, a long-time question writer for television and currently question editor on BBC2’s Only Connect, as well as a regular quiz contestant

    This is an extract from an article that appears in the 21 April edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 25 low-cost ways to spend pupil premium and maximise impact as austerity...
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    4. 'Thanks to the hellish new GCSE grades, teachers once again find ourselv...
    5. 'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since electi...
    6. 'Teachers are now expected to be social workers, anti-terrorist police, ...
    7. 'Ofsted cannot disentangle the contribution of a school from the backgro...
    8. How to make mixed ability work: Let children take control of the lesson
    9. Schools to be left in funding limbo until new government formed, DfE rev...
    10. UK pupils among the world's unhappiest

    Breaking news

    Education secretary John Swinney recently launched a teacher recruitment campaign but new figures show primary trainee numbers are set to plummet in 2018-19

    Primary student teacher numbers in Scotland set to plummet

    21st April 2017 at 00:00
    teacher training places up 25 per cent

    Increase in teacher trainees is 'too little, too late', providers complain

    20th April 2017 at 15:10
    phonics easier on brain

    Phonics leads to easier, more accurate, reading, new research finds

    20th April 2017 at 11:48
    Group set up to tackle homophobic bullying in schools

    Group set up to tackle homophobic bullying in schools

    20th April 2017 at 11:02
    The report highlighted the proportion of under-performing schools in each region.

    Regional disparities could hamper efforts to turn around struggling schools, report finds

    20th April 2017 at 10:15

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today