Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    How you could help children across the developing world learn vital literacy and numeracy skills

    Sarah Cunnane
    21st November 2017 at 17:48
    CPD
    Save the Children UK and Tes are partnering to create activities to help children in developing countries who have missed out on some or all of their schooling. And we need your help

    Imagine you’ve been asked to teach a lesson on letter formation. Simple, right?

    Now imagine you’ve been told that you don’t have access to any technology more complex than a blackboard and some chalk – including for your lesson planning. And you have to teach nearly 70 children. And their ages range from 10 to 17.

    This isn’t some view of a dystopian future: it’s the reality for teachers in classrooms across the developing world. Conflict, emergencies and protracted crises – think of the three-year Ebola epidemic that ravaged West Africa recently – continue to affect millions of children.

    Globally, 65 million children are directly affected by emergencies and protracted crises: 476 million children live in countries affected by crises that make it nearly impossible to get a full, decent education. The percentage of out-of-school children living in areas affected by conflict has risen from 42 per cent to more than 50 per cent since 2008.

    Learning crisis

    These are stark and sobering statistics. When you consider that an estimated 122 million youth worldwide are illiterate, you can see that poorer countries are in the grip of a full-scale learning crisis.

    But what can we do about that? It’s a question that we here at Tes asked ourselves. And Save the Children UK had the answer. It has been working to build programmes of accelerated education for schools in areas that have been affected by some of the issues mentioned above. This means that children who have missed out on any or all of their primary education, for whatever reason, can be taught literacy and numeracy in a shorter span, enabling them to shorten or bridge the gap between them and their better-educated peers.

    What Save the Children UK needs are teaching resources. Activities that don’t depend on digital whiteboards, printouts or anything more technical than a teacher, a student and a workbook. Lessons that teach the simplest of concepts without patronising the children – often teenagers – learning them.

    Instant impact

    What we need to achieve this is you. We’re running a CPD day this Saturday (25 November), where teachers will come together to talk about schemes of work in accelerated education for the next two terms – and work out some ideas that teachers in developing countries can use. These ideas, these activities, will be used as soon as January in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone. Simply put, the work done will have an almost instant impact in classrooms where an impact is most needed.

    So, if you don’t have plans on Saturday, if you like the idea of donating your time and talents to a worthwhile project and if you like the idea of quite a bit of free food, come along – you’ll also get to hear from former Tes blogger of the year Natalie Scott, who’ll be sharing her experiences in the Calais Jungle refugee camp and talking about the practicalities of teaching in such an environment. You can book your place here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    CPD

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'I'm married to a teacher. I barely see him and he barely sees our kids....
    2. ‘Teaching is brutal’: Now Teach founder reflects on first months in the ...
    3. Schools should be wary about using 'neuroscience nonsense' in classroom,...
    4. 'We wouldn’t allow a stranger to walk into a classroom and teach. So why...
    5. 'Guided reading may be on the way out, but guided maths should be here t...
    6. Ofsted inspectors will question girls wearing hijabs in primary schools
    7. How this school is embracing JOMO: The Joy of Missing Out
    8. Schools should stop addressing pupils as 'girls' and 'boys', headteacher...
    9. Ten steps to become a better teacher of pupils with SEND
    10. Most non-academies 'likely to convert by 2022'

    Breaking news

    Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett raised the collapse of Wakefield City Academies Trust with the education secretary.

    Accountants 'brought in to examine collapse of Wakefield City Academies Trust'

    21st November 2017 at 19:05

    Ofsted chair welcomes calls for greater scrutiny of 'outstanding' schools

    21st November 2017 at 18:16

    Pupils feel they need to risk their lives to get mental health treatment, warns children's commissioner

    21st November 2017 at 16:44
    Natasha Devon

    Schools should stop addressing pupils as 'girls' and 'boys', headteachers told

    21st November 2017 at 15:35
    baseline costs prior notice

    DfE planning to spend £10m on Reception baseline test

    21st November 2017 at 15:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now