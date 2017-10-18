'I nearly threw away the opportunity of a degree-level apprenticeship'

Sitting down one afternoon with the school careers adviser to discuss my post sixth form options, I had a bit of a shock. It came in the form of a small, pleasant blue booklet with the beaming face of a young builder emblazoned on the front.

Apprenticeships, it said.

What was the adviser thinking? School was going well, I reassured myself. After all, she knew nothing I didn’t and there was no reason to think I couldn’t go to university – Oxbridge even. I thanked the adviser, letting her know I would get back to her once I had read the booklet through and, seeing no nearby bins, reluctantly slipped it into my bag. Nobody needed to know.

I had a change of heart, I suppose. Bored one evening while cleaning out my rucksack, I decided to read the offending booklet. Then at least I could justify throwing it away.

Eye-catching apprenticeships

I sat there for almost an hour in the end, stunned by the broad range of schemes on offer. It’s still growing. Despite having my mind focused on one area, they provided a scheme suiting me completely.

The apprenticeship that really caught my eye was one I had never imagined might be available – a two year, level-four scheme offering an opportunity to gain a degree alongside invaluable first-hand experience of the Civil Service. A decent starting salary too, all things considered. This wasn’t what I had expected. Impressed, I had only one question.

Where had I, unwittingly, developed such a prejudice?

Previously, I had only ever entertained a traditional university route as an option, the best option for me I felt. The news that it had competition in my life was unsettling. From the beginning of my GCSEs, every choice had been made with the assumption that I would follow this trajectory. A levels, get the right grades, and then three or four years devoted to something that, although it might cost me massively, I am deeply passionate about. I thought about calculating the current cost for this article and stopped, horrified.

I haven’t yet committed to either route and still consider university to be an option for me, as do most of my friends. It is regarded by many as a defining experience some people would never want to miss out on. The atmosphere does appeal to me still: libraries, projects, fine literature and hangovers.

But after a childhood in foster care and many years in a state of constant flux, I am seeking stability and a chance to provide for myself. I know that many in my situation are thinking similarly. The money earnt from the apprenticeships offered appeals to me as a secure way of gaining independence.

Getting started

Hitting the ground running after sixth form with a job that could potentially lead to a rewarding career sounds like an incredible deal – and one that I feel should be offered more widely to all young people. It will be especially valuable to my peers who may not have home to fall back on when they reach adulthood. Social Services now offer the option of staying until 25 with a foster family, which massively reassures "looked after children" as they approach adulthood and enables more to go to university. For some young people, however, regardless of their home situation, becoming independent is a real goal. As an impatient person, these schemes seem to me to be the best way to get started, offering valuable on-the-job experience and knowledge.

In order to reach the most people, these schemes do need re-thinking. Perhaps it is time apprenticeships got some better press, so that more young people give those booklets a read. It bothers me to think that I may never have had this option, because of the stigma that has surrounded apprenticeships.

A sense of esteem needs to be given to these competitive qualifications. In the light of many companies’ changing attitudes to apprenticeship, I hope we can, in time, develop a better understanding of what the "a" word really means – to offer a competitive path for ambitious young people who are open to an alternative to traditional university routes.

Martha Sharp is a Year 11 student at a secondary school in the South of England.

