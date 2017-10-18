Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'I nearly threw away the opportunity of a degree-level apprenticeship'

    Martha Sharp
    18th October 2017 at 15:22
    One student in the care system was set on going to university – Oxbridge, even – until she stumbled across the idea of an apprenticeship in the Civil Service

    Sitting down one afternoon with the school careers adviser to discuss my post sixth form options, I had a bit of a shock. It came in the form of a small, pleasant blue booklet with the beaming face of a young builder emblazoned on the front.

    Apprenticeships, it said.

    What was the adviser thinking? School was going well, I reassured myself. After all, she knew nothing I didn’t and there was no reason to think I couldn’t go to university – Oxbridge even. I thanked the adviser, letting her know I would get back to her once I had read the booklet through and, seeing no nearby bins, reluctantly slipped it into my bag. Nobody needed to know.

    I had a change of heart, I suppose. Bored one evening while cleaning out my rucksack, I decided to read the offending booklet. Then at least I could justify throwing it away.

    Eye-catching apprenticeships

    I sat there for almost an hour in the end, stunned by the broad range of schemes on offer. It’s still growing. Despite having my mind focused on one area, they provided a scheme suiting me completely.

    The apprenticeship that really caught my eye was one I had never imagined might be available – a two year, level-four scheme offering an opportunity to gain a degree alongside invaluable first-hand experience of the Civil Service. A decent starting salary too, all things considered. This wasn’t what I had expected. Impressed, I had only one question.
    Where had I, unwittingly, developed such a prejudice?

    Previously, I had only ever entertained a traditional university route as an option, the best option for me I felt. The news that it had competition in my life was unsettling. From the beginning of my GCSEs, every choice had been made with the assumption that I would follow this trajectory. A levels, get the right grades, and then three or four years devoted to something that, although it might cost me massively, I am deeply passionate about. I thought about calculating the current cost for this article and stopped, horrified.

    I haven’t yet committed to either route and still consider university to be an option for me, as do most of my friends. It is regarded by many as a defining experience some people would never want to miss out on. The atmosphere does appeal to me still: libraries, projects, fine literature and hangovers.

    But after a childhood in foster care and many years in a state of constant flux, I am seeking stability and a chance to provide for myself. I know that many in my situation are thinking similarly. The money earnt from the apprenticeships offered appeals to me as a secure way of gaining independence.

    Getting started

    Hitting the ground running after sixth form with a job that could potentially lead to a rewarding career sounds like an incredible deal – and one that I feel should be offered more widely to all young people. It will be especially valuable to my peers who may not have home to fall back on when they reach adulthood. Social Services now offer the option of staying until 25 with a foster family, which massively reassures "looked after children" as they approach adulthood and enables more to go to university. For some young people, however, regardless of their home situation, becoming independent is a real goal. As an impatient person, these schemes seem to me to be the best way to get started, offering valuable on-the-job experience and knowledge.

    In order to reach the most people, these schemes do need re-thinking. Perhaps it is time apprenticeships got some better press, so that more young people give those booklets a read. It bothers me to think that I may never have had this option, because of the stigma that has surrounded apprenticeships.

    A sense of esteem needs to be given to these competitive qualifications. In the light of many companies’ changing attitudes to apprenticeship, I hope we can, in time, develop a better understanding of what the "a" word really means – to offer a competitive path for ambitious young people who are open to an alternative to traditional university routes.

    Martha Sharp is a Year 11 student at a secondary school in the South of England. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Warning over 'untested' teacher apprenticeships

    17th October 2017 at 10:06

    'Teaching apprenticeships are a great idea. Teaching with an apprentice mindset is even better'

    16th October 2017 at 15:42

    WorldSkills: Use UK's apprenticeships expertise, says Anne Milton

    16th October 2017 at 10:27

    Apprenticeships could reinvigorate college HE, research suggests

    12th October 2017 at 00:15

    Most read

    1. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    2. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    3. Daily singing lessons for primary pupils set to be evaluated
    4. 'It's time for schools to agree to pull down their Ofsted banners'
    5. 'Teachers lose too much family time trying to live up to their own profe...
    6. 'We no longer have a curriculum – we simply prepare pupils for exams'
    7. 'The EHCP is broken – I fear speech therapy, resources and TAs will beco...
    8. 'Keep your horseshoes and radial groups. I’ll stick to rows – they're be...
    9. 'Exclusions are not scary and in most cases they are ineffective' – a st...
    10. Incorporate PE into traditional classroom learning, MPs told

    Breaking news

    Sir Craig Tunstall's pay rise has been revealed.

    England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise

    18th October 2017 at 18:03
    Police said they would take no further action following their investigation.

    Police close fraud inquiry involving Baverstock Academy

    18th October 2017 at 16:42
    send, sen, special educational needs and disabilities, ofsted, inspection, inspectors, report, exclusions

    Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding SEND pupils

    18th October 2017 at 16:00

    A-levels system no longer 'fit for purpose', says Royal Society president

    18th October 2017 at 15:33

    £10m Mandarin schools programme reaches less than third of target half-way through

    18th October 2017 at 14:23

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now