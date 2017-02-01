    If I were a digital ombudsman…

    Claire Lotriet
    3rd February 2017 at 00:00
    Adults can't even understand a lot of the terms and conditions that children sign up to
    The idea of a go-to person for all things connected with digital citizenship has got our ed-tech expert thinking

    I am always encouraged when children’s use of the internet is covered in the mainstream media, but when the year-long study Growing Up Digital was published recently by children’s commissioner Anne Longfield, part of it did annoy me.

    It was the call for digital citizenship to be taught to children from the age of 4 that I found irksome, because that makes it sound as if it doesn’t already happen and implies that objectives such as being able to “recognise acceptable/unacceptable behaviour” aren’t already part of the computing curriculum. The study also says that skills such as critiquing online content aren’t taught, which just isn’t true.

    For what it’s worth, I don’t think that giving yet more responsibility to schools will help prepare children to navigate the digital world. The focus needs to shift to how children are using social media beyond the classroom, and the role that parents play – or don’t play – in all this.

    However, one idea that struck me as interesting was the suggestion of a digital ombudsman for children. It made me wonder: if I took on this role, what might my first steps be?

    Terms and conditions

    There has been a lot of talk around the impenetrable terms and conditions that children agree to without knowing what they mean. Let’s be honest, how many adults even read T&Cs before agreeing to them, let alone actually understand them all? I once read out some T&Cs for a social media platform to a class and it brought home how difficult they were to interpret.

    It would be useful for adults and children alike if companies translated these documents into plain English, and a digital ombudsman could come up with a format for how this should work. A member of the Growing Up Digital panel translated Instagram’s T&Cs and, reportedly, many teenagers were shocked to discover what they were agreeing to.

    Social media or not?

    It would be helpful for social media platforms to be upfront about the fact that they are social media platforms. It sounds silly, I know, but I’ve encountered several parents who, for example, didn’t know that Musical.ly was a social media platform, not just a video-editing app. A centralised list for parents to refer to would be handy. There’s a lot of information available but wading through it can be off-putting.

    When it all goes wrong

    It’s been suggested that we adopt the Australian model, where a children’s e-safety commissioner acts as a mediator with a social media company when a parent lodges a complaint.

    I have had to help parents submit concerns to social media firms in the past, and you are often left feeling as if your complaint hasn’t even been heard. Having an official body in place to help with this would be welcomed by many and might also encourage parents to become active in their children’s social media use.

    It won’t address the worrying way many under-18s behave online but it might be a step forward. We need big ideas to solve these big issues.

    Claire Lotriet is a teacher at Henwick Primary School in London. She tweets @OhLottie and blogs at clairelotriet.com

    Most read

    1. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it is successful'
    2. The rise of the JoJo bow: a classroom menace?
    3. 'Is teaching "resilience" just accepting that the world will inevitably be heartless?...
    4. Cash-strapped academy chain could spend more than £1m on PR
    5. School autonomy? With Spag and phonics tests, the government has almost complete controls over...
    6. Ofsted inspectors believe Durand Academy should be in special measures
    7. How to grade questions in the new GCSE system
    8. Academy accounts: Executive pay continues to rise
    9. Exclusive: Michaela – 'England's strictest school' – worried about teachers being '...
    10. Phonics resits plan for seven and eight-year-olds dropped

    Breaking news

    Boarding trunk

    Exclusive: Boarding school trial for vulnerable pupils scuppered by 'low aspirations'

    3rd February 2017 at 05:05
    Andreas Schleicher said you lose quality if you take money out of a system.

    Exclusive: Pisa boss warns England's school funding squeeze will hit standards

    3rd February 2017 at 01:07
    The Local Government Association says academies are "cherry picking" their intakes.

    DfE rejected almost 90 per cent of requests to force academies to accept excluded pupils

    3rd February 2017 at 00:03
    Northern Powerhouse

    Northern schools need 'urgent attention', says George Osborne thinktank

    3rd February 2017 at 00:03
    Durand Academy said its lawyers are dealing with the issue.

    'Education establishment' deliberately published highly critical draft report, Durand Academy claims

    2nd February 2017 at 18:13

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today