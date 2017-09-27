Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'I'm trying hard to be positive about the state of teaching. Really, I am'

    Colin Harris
    27th September 2017 at 16:10
    The teachers, kids and governors are great. But this is far outweighed by funding cuts, workload, stress and the endless, endless testing

    Spurred on by recent criticism of this column as too negative, I decided that I needed to work out all the reasons to be positive about being a teacher in 2017. After all, I generally consider myself as a positive person – there must be lots of good stuff.

    So, here goes. Reasons to be cheerful... 

    • The quality of the teachers we now have in the profession is, in my opinion, at an all-time high. This is despite the fact that their responsibilities have increased at an exponential rate over recent years.
    • These teachers are the reason that we still have a school system that can be regarded as world-class.
    • On the whole, the children who come to our schools are wonderful – and so are their parents.
    • The excellent governing bodies who give up so much of their time to make our schools better places.

     

    Um, that's it. Sorry, dear reader, I've run out of positive thoughts.

    So what are the things that I'd like to be positive about but that in fact make me sad? The list is long, but here are a few choice items: 

    • Funding. Schools are skint. Our schools being unable to meet the needs of the pupils in our care. The secretary of state may say we have more money than ever, but the truth is in recent years schools have had to take up the slack when it comes to the health and social care our pupils need - and that costs money.
    • Pay is far too low for all school staff. This is especially outrageous when one considers the salaries being picked up by too many multi-academy trust bosses
    • I would also like to be positive about the proposed changes in Sats, but I can't. They should be consigned to the scrapheap now – along with the plans for the new baseline and multiplication tests. All schools have the data needed on each individual, these tests are purely for the use of the government and Ofsted to compare us as schools.
    • Nor can I be positive about the government's concerns about teacher workload and work-life balance. There has been rhetoric yes but the reality is that a teacher's job gets harder every single day. 

     

    I would love to tell you that I thought these many problems faced be teaching would be addressed by the powers that be – but I'm not. Nonetheless, I promise here and now that I will fight to maintain my positivity while I try to encourage others to find theirs. How else will we convince young adults into the profession? 

    Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsted reports were "outstanding" across all categories

    To read more of Colin's articles, visit his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    GCSE resits: 'Let's be positive about the real progress made by our learners'

    29th August 2017 at 16:14

    Ethnically mixed schools create more positive attitudes, DfE research finds

    1st August 2017 at 11:25

    I’m less than positive that destination data is sound

    7th July 2017 at 00:00
     

    Sex education should be more 'positive' about a range of sexual practices, say pupils

    3rd July 2017 at 12:32

    Most read

    1. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    2. ‘My quitting teaching had very little to do with the kids and everything...
    3. Angela Rayner outlines 10-point charter for National Education Service
    4. 'Why not take Katie Hopkins up on her offer and invite her into your cla...
    5. Exclusive: Investigation into 'double entry' of maths GCSE candidates
    6. Taking the pee out of physics: how boys are getting a leg-up
    7. 'On all the major issues facing schools and colleges, Labour has got it'
    8. WATCH: How can we physically prepare children for handwriting? - a step-...
    9. Teacher who had sexual activity with former pupil at school banned for life
    10. 'To improve mental health in schools, we need a discussion about educati...

    Breaking news

    Progress 8

    Exclusive: Secondary schools left 'demoralised' by DfE's Progress 8 error

    27th September 2017 at 17:22
    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addressed his party's conference in Brighton.

    Jeremy Corbyn: lifting public sector pay cap is not 'an act of charity – it is a necessity'

    27th September 2017 at 13:46
    british psychological society, bps, educational psychologists, teachers, mental health, distress, children, bereavement, supervision, therapy, counselling

    Teachers must learn to tackle pupil distress, psychologists say

    27th September 2017 at 13:27
    Angela Rayner said Labour would not give public sector workers a 5 per cent pay rise.

    Angela Rayner: Labour 'won't give teachers a 5 per cent pay rise'

    27th September 2017 at 12:11
    Tim Leunig, who is leaving the Department for Education.

    Exclusive: DfE's chief scientific adviser leaving to work with Gove

    27th September 2017 at 10:54

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now